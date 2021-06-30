100 years of the oldest Aston Martin in operation

Although Aston Martin was founded in 1913, the oldest model still in operation dates from 1921 And to celebrate this occasion, the English firm has put on sale three units of a limited edition of the Vantage Roadster inspired by it and made by Q, the division in charge of carrying out the most special customizations to match any 007 gadget.

Specifically, that centennial Aston Martin is popularly known as “A3”, since it is chassis number three of the five prototypes that the brand built in its factory on Abingdon Road in Kensington (London). It has a 1.5 liter mechanical of displacement and four cylinders that yields 11.15 CV, a figure that today sounds like a microcar, but which at the time served to achieve several records such as the 136 km / h reached at the Brooklands circuit in 1923 and victories in the light car category.

Regarding the history of this third chassis, it was the unit used by one of the founders of the British company, Lionel Martin, having become the jewel in the crown of Aston Martin’s classics department. So it was acquired at auction in 2002 thanks to a generous donation and subsequently underwent an intensive restoration process carried out by pre-war Aston Martin specialist Ecurie Bertelli.

Three Vantage Roadster units celebrate the centenary of the A3

Going back to three Aston Martin Vantage Roadster units commissioned to commemorate this special occasion, its customization has been carried out by the department of special works Q in close collaboration with the classics division (Aston Martin Heritage Trust’s), having been presented in society last Saturday at an event in which other models of the size of the One were exhibited. -77, the classic six-cylinder DB5 so often used by the most famous British spy or the recent DBX and DBS Superleggera.

The main features of this special edition inspired by the A3 are a black square mesh grill with classic Aston logo outlined by a shiny aluminum frame, as well as 20 “forged wheels also in black, behind which are hidden gigantic gold brake calipers. The finishing touch on the outside is put by the leather fin straps that nod to the hood latches found on the A3.

Inside, they have opted again for the color black, highlighting the bronze-colored stitching on the leather, as well as the “Aston Martin” embroidery with the brand’s classic typography. This tonality has also been used in details such as the climate control controls, alluding to the brass elements of the A3.