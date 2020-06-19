A sick human lung, preserved in formalin for more than 100 years, helped scientists trace the history of the measles virus and locate its origin from the 6th century BC. C., according to a Live Science report.

The lung was kept in the basement of the Berlin Museum of Medical History along with hundreds of other lung samples, all collected and preserved between the 1870s and 1930s.

Virologist Sébastien Calvignac-Spencer of the Robert Koch Institute and his research team descended to the basement looking for well-preserved respiratory pathogens. And, they clarify it themselves, by chance they found this lung, which it belongs to a measles patient of just two years of age who died of this disease in 1912.

The virologists team managed to extract samples of the virus from the 108-year-old lung tissue and used the genetic material, the oldest measles genome ever sequenced, to learn more about the pathogen’s origins.

In a new study, published in the journal Science, scientists estimate that measles may have diverged from a cattle virus – its closest relative – now eradicated, in 528 a. C.

The new estimate suggests that the virus may be “More than 1,000 years older than any previous estimate”Calvignac-Spencer explained in an interview to Live Science. Before the team found the 1912 sample, the oldest measles genome that has been sequenced dates back to 1954.

Scientists estimate the rate of evolutionary change, or how much and how fast a virus mutates, by comparing samples collected at different times and tracking differences in its genetic code. The more and older samples are examined, the clearer the rate of change will be.

How did they discover the age of the virus?

First, it must be explained that measles’ “backbone” is RNA, which breaks down faster than its cousin, the famous DNA. But thanks to formalin, RNA from the lung was preserved and scientists were able to study it.

To detach the RNA from the lung, the team cut 200 milligrams of lung tissue and boiled the small sample, causing the sticky molecules to separate without destroying the RNA. Then, he built the “almost complete” genome of the rescued RNA. To further enrich their evolutionary model, the team examined the collection of genetic samples at the German National Reference Laboratory and found two samples of measles collected in 1960 to add to their analysis.