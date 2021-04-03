100 members of a gang that exported marijuana in bulk arrested in Andalusia

The Civil Guard has detained in Andalusia 100 members of a drug gang that sold large quantities of hashish and marijuana in Europe, while providing other criminal organizations with boats, fuel and crews to introduce narcotics into Spain.

As reported this Saturday by the Armed Institute, in the ‘Mopa operation’ they have 5,040 kilos of hashish and 230 kilos of marijuana buds intervened, as well as a simulated long gun, a taser pistol, as well as 5 vehicles including two trucks, navigation, computer and communication equipment, and abundant documentation.

During the course of the intervention, the agents have seized 1,170 kilograms of hashish in Matalascañas (Huelva), 3,240 kilograms in Adra (Almería) and 330 kilograms in La Línea (Cádiz), which gives an idea of ​​the powerful infrastructure that this network had to make caches all over the coasts of Andalusia.

The investigation began when it became known that a gang was launching boats down the Guadalquivir River, in which it would be involved the clan known as Monparlet, which, in addition, was dedicated to logistical tasks of concealment of high-speed boats.

The agents found out that the investigated plot would also be launching the boats between the Sevillian towns of Isla Mayor and Puebla del River, area of ​​marshes and therefore, of difficult access from land. On the other hand, several warehouses were located in industrial estates on the outskirts of Seville, which served them to hide the boats while repair and maintenance work was being carried out.

They hid the drugs in shipments of fruit

Another branch of the network was dedicated to petaqueo, which is refueling semi-rigid vessels, which need to be refueled often due to the powerful engines they carry. This part of the band had small recreational boats that departed from the ports of La Atunara, Sotogrande (both in the province of Cádiz) and La Duquesa (Málaga) to supply fuel, food and, if necessary, make crew changes and so on. restarting the hashish route to Morocco.

Another disjointed network division transported drugs to Europe, where it was usually carried between shipments of fruit. For this they used trucks that they hid in a polygon in the Sevillian town of Dos Hermanas.

From the result of these investigations, apprehensions in these trucks, with the support of French Customs, 105 kilograms of marijuana were seized in Dax. In Spain two more trucks: one in Badajoz, with 300 kilograms of hashish, and 125 kilograms of marijuana in Irún (Guipúzcoa).