In the past few months, the collaborative operator SUOP has announced different improvements in its portfolio: from the one that affected the most affordable mobile rate to the possibility of hiring additional lines at half the price, including a drop in the price of its combined vehicles.

It is precisely in those fiber and mobile combinations that we find the two novelties that arrive now. On the one hand, we find a new rate that offers 100 Mb of fiber and 25 GB of mobile data, and on the other, we have a new option with 500 Mb of fiber and 7 GB of mobile data. In this way, SUOP offers us a total of four different possibilities in each of the two available speeds.

More fiber speed or more data on mobile?

The news that SUOP has announced come in its fiber and mobile tariff segment, which now comes with more data in the mobile part and new combinations. Maintaining the two speeds of symmetrical fiber and thanks to the new options –100 Mb + 25 GB and 500 Mb + 7 GB-, it is already possible choose between eight possibilities to customize the rate, be it just fiber or fiber and mobile with unlimited calls:

Alone Fiber 100 Mb: 17.50 euros per month (29.99 euros without promotion).

Fiber 100 Mb + Mobile with 7 GB and unlimited calls: 17.50 euros per month (34.99 euros without promotion).

Fiber 100 Mb + Mobile with 14 GB and unlimited calls: 19.99 euros per month (39.99 euros without promotion).

Fiber 100 Mb + Mobile with 25 GB and unlimited calls (New): 22.50 euros per month (44.99 euros without promotion).

Alone Fiber 500 Mb: 22.50 euros per month (39.99 euros without promotion).

Fiber 500 Mb + Mobile 7 GB + unlimited (New): 22.50 euros per month (42.99 euros without promotion).

Fiber 500 Mb + Mobile with 14 GB + unlimited: 22.50 euros per month (44.99 euros without promotion).

Fiber 500 Mb + Mobile with 25 GB + unlimited: 24.99 euros per month (49.99 euros without promotion).

In addition, all fiber rates maintain until the end of this month the discount of up to 50% during the first 6 months, which means that it is possible to hire a combined fiber and mobile starting at 17.50 euros per month. The registration, installation and router, as always, are free.

