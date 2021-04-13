100 days to Tokyo 2020; The 3 Reinforcements requested by Carlos Salcido for the Mexican National Team

The Mexican National Team will participate for the third consecutive time in the Olympic Games and seeks to match the feat of London 2012 where they won the Gold medal in a historic match against the Brazilian National Team.

Jimmy Lozano has the task of choosing the 18 players who will travel to Tokyo for the sports tournament and of the 18, 3 of them will be reinforcements, which have not yet been chosen.

Given this, Carlos Salcido, a historic Tricolor footballer and a Gold medalist in London as one of the reinforcements, gave his opinion on who should go to Tokyo and gave his 3 candidates.

In an interview for the Balam Balon channel for YouTube, he acknowledged that although Jurado is his friend and former partner, Mexico needs a backup goalkeeper and assured that Ochoa it might be the best option.

On defense, a player like Carlos Salcedo It would be good for the team, because as well as the case of Paco Memo, Salcido recognized that the ‘Titan’ also grows in this type of competition.

Finally, he commented that Héctor Herrera, who also won the Gold medal in London 2012, would be a great reinforcement in midfield and who he would like to see alongside Sebastián Córdova.

