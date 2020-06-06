Mexico City – Death figures in the Valley of Mexico from the epidemic of Covid-19 they don’t add up. State governments in the region have documented nearly twice as many deaths as the federal Secretary of Health.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador He admitted yesterday in his morning conference that there is a problem of inefficiency in the accounting of those killed by Covid-19.

The differences are significant in the Valley of Mexico Metropolitan Area (ZMVM) made up of the 16 municipalities of CDMX, 59 municipalities of the State of Mexico and one of Hidalgo, Tizayuca.

According to the count that the SSa has given night to night and that it registers on the official website at the ZMVM between April 1 and June 3, 4,332 deaths were recorded by Covid-19.

Two thousand 637 correspond to Mexico City, one thousand 653 are from the 59 Mexican municipalities and 32 from Tizayuca.

However, on Thursday the 4th, in his morning conference the President exhibited a chart of infections and deaths in the ZMVM in the indicated period.

The purple line of deaths in this graph accounted for day-by-day figures that added up, from April 1 to June 3, with a cut at 23:13 hours, 8 thousand 526 deaths.

In other words, 3,773 more deaths than those reported by Undersecretary Hugo López Gatell.

According to statements made the same Thursday, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum established that the difference between the federal figures and those recorded by the States –as contained in the graph displayed by the President– would be due to the fact that in the latter they are added Covid’s “suspect” cases to “confirmed” cases.

REFORMA collated the data of “suspects” and added them to the “confirmed”, according to the official statistics available, and the figure would be 4,721. In Mexico City there were 2,891 deaths, 1,798 in Edomex and 32 in Tizayuca.

