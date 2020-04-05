This fruit is considered the secret of eternal youth

Peach is one of the best fruits that you can find in nature for the care and beauty of the skin, since it has a high vitamin content which makes it ideal for rejuvenating and beautifying the dermis.

In addition to the above, this fruit does not have any harmful chemical substances that harm or cause side effects on the skin, which is why it can be used with confidence. What good news?

Among the multiple benefits of this fruit we highlight its moisturizing and softening properties, which is why this fruit is associated with youth and immortality since it repairs and hydrates damaged skin.

Mask to hydrate and rejuvenate the skin

Ingredients

Ripe peaches

Oats

aloe vera

Preparation

For the preparation of this miraculous mask you must first grind the peaches until obtaining a consistency similar to that of the mash, then add to oats and aloe vera, then mix until all the ingredients are united.

Note: We advise you to apply this mask preferably at night before sleeping. You will notice the changes from the first application!

.