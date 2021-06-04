10 years waiting for an operation to stop looking pregnant

SA is a neighbor of Zaragoza who has been suffering for a decade a condition emerged after giving birth for which she has been waiting for a solution ever since. It is a distention of the abdomen that causes, among other things, a bulging belly that, as she herself indicates, gives the impression that you are permanently pregnant. He has complained to the Aragonese Health Service and now, as El newspaper de Aragón tells us, his case is in the hands of the Justice.

Her problem arose in 2011, after giving birth. Since 2013, she has been on the waiting list for surgery. (Photo: Getty Images)

SA problems began after the birth of their second daughter, in April 2011. “In 2011 I gave birth to my second daughter, and at the time she was delivered she came on her side, which stretched my belly muscles. This is how I continue to this day ”, he summarized his situation to the aforementioned local media, to which he also commented on his problems finding work due to the condition he suffers.

That there was something that was not going well after the delivery is something that she noticed early, but they took a long time to give her a diagnosis and the first to sound the alarm was her family doctor. “At first the doctors told me that it was normal, but I had already been a mother before and I saw that it was not,” he recalled. Once the problem was detected in the health center, his case went to the specialties and from there to the hospital.

It wasn’t until 2013, two years after giving birth, that you they diagnosed a strain and they informed him that had to undergo an operation to solve the problem. Since then he has been on hold without anyone giving him a solution and losing quality of life. “They told me that I had to operate and that I was on the surgical waiting list, but that since it was not serious, he could wait two, three or four years. I’ve already been ten”, He lamented in his interview with El newspaper de Aragón.

The complaints have multiplied in this time in the Patient Care service without having taken effect. In the end, he had to go to court in search of a solution that did not arrive. Ricardo Agoiz, attorney that works with the Patient Defender Association, has recognized the aforementioned newspaper that in 20 years of experience in this field I had never come across a case like this.

Read more

Agóiz refers to what happened to this patient from Zaragoza as “a torture that lasts 10 years” and adds that “The physical and psychological damage is incalculable”. In their complaint they claim compensation of 117,000 euros due to the delay in treatment at the health service. A figure that will increase by 31.61 euros for each day that the applicant continues to have no surgery.

ON VIDEO | She gives birth in mid-flight with the help of several paramedics who were on the plane