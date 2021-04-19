10 years of Wayra | News | Operators

Wayra, the initiative to support entrepreneurship launched by Telefónica in 2011, fulfills ten years of activity, a period in which he has helped create and transform local entrepreneurship ecosystems in Europe and Latin America. Ten years of uninterrupted investment in 800 startups which has contributed to promoting the creation of more than 10,000 highly qualified jobs. Wayra looks to the future with a focus on capturing and enhancing business opportunities between startups and Telefónica that arise with the arrival of 5G, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), advanced data analysis , robotics and cloud computing, among other technologies.

“I am proud of the achievements we have achieved since the launch of Wayra. We have been promoting growth and innovation for ten years, something that has given us a different perspective at Telefónica. Today, Wayra is a global initiative that allows us to continue being pioneers technologies and capture growth opportunities by leveraging the best talent. This commitment to the most disruptive innovation not only leads us to lead the new digital world, but also opens a window of opportunities for entrepreneurship and development of society “, he assured José María Álvarez-Pallete, President of Telefónica and main promoter of Wayra ten years ago.

“In all this time we have achieved that more than 250 startups have been able to work directly with Telefónica, thus achieving one of Wayra’s main objectives, that startups can scale their businesses with Telefónica. Thanks to this they have been able to improve their processes and carry out what latest in innovation to Telefónica’s customer network, an impact that has meant more than € 285M in revenue for these startups “, he explains Irene Gómez, Director of Connected Open Innovation, the Telefónica unit in which Wayra is integrated.

An achievement that is also reflected in the return for Wayra, who has invested about € 50M in these ten years, an investment that has appreciated by more than 70% (TVPI 1.71x). In addition, during this period there have been 75 successful sales (exits) of companies in Wayra’s portfolio, which has allowed a good part of the investment to be recovered.

Ten years of transformation into a global project

Since its creation in 2011 as a startup accelerator, Wayra has been transforming itself until today it is Telefónica’s most global open innovation project. In 2020 they joined the same initiatives like Wayra X, the virtual hub to invest in 100% digital startups, or Wayra Builder, the corporate venture builder to create, together with other investors, innovative startups born from internal Telefónica technology projects.

As part of your adaptation process, their average investment ticket in each startup has gone from € 40,000 in 2011 to a maximum of € 250,000 today. In addition, Wayra has on numerous occasions opted for a co-investment strategy with other venture capital funds, including Oxford Capital, Axon Partners, Downing Ventures, GP Bullhound, Point Nine, Elaia Partners or Ascension Ventures.

Apart from his direct involvement with startups, Wayra has also helped other companies and organizations such as Renfe, GCHQ, Mercadolibre, GE, ASOS, BNDES, ProFuturo and BID to jointly promote their corporate projects to support entrepreneurship.

In all this time, entrepreneurship and venture capital activity has grown and matured exceptionally. However, there are still great challenges that Wayra wants to help solve how to achieve greater gender equality in a sector where only one in six startup founders is a woman. For this reason, Wayra launched the initiative Scale Up Women which seeks to make female entrepreneurship visible and promote investment in startups led by women or the organization of co-investment days in search of financing in companies led by women. Proof of its commitment to female leadership in this sector is the fact that 4 of the 8 Wayra hubs in Europe and Latin America are led by women.

Wayra celebrates its tenth anniversary in full transformation process of these hubs into technological laboratories, places where entrepreneurs will test and validate new technologies that will transform the way of learning, working, playing, communicating, entertaining and even playing sports. The first has been the recently inaugurated Wayra 5G Tech Lab in Germany. Wayra thus reinforces its commitment to the development of digital products aimed at the mass consumption of millions of people around the world and, in turn, remains the gateway for entrepreneurs to Telefónica.