All fans of basketball and NBA perfectly remembers how and where that mythical seventh game of the 2010 NBA Finals. Spain stayed up late to enjoy an unforgettable moment thanks to one of the best athletes in its history. Pau Gasol It was a key piece, with 19 points, 18 rebounds and 4 assists, of the 83-79 victory in that game that was the second ring for the Spanish. It is worth remembering an unforgettable day.