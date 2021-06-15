in Movies

10 years later we know why we never saw Kendall’s boyfriends on reality TV

Turns out that Kendall had a strict rule so that her love life could be part of reality. The model enforced a clause to ensure that the person I was dating had good intentions. “She felt that had to be with someone for at least a year before allowing you to be a part of the program. Because you don’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that was why her personal life was left out, just because she had a rule, “he said. Farnaz Farjam, executive producer of the show to The Daily Dish podcast.

So their one-year dating anniversary with the professional basketball player came on very bad timing. The model and Devin Booker celebrated their first year together last weekend with a romantic, luxurious and private getaway. Sadly, KUWTK will come to an end this fall so the Kendall’s longest and most serious relationship may not make it to the small screen.

