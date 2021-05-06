10 years ago the kia picanto ion, mercedes benz glk diesel and bmw series 1 m arrived in colombia

10 Years Ago – Issue 532 – May 11, 2011

-The Kia Picanto Ion It’s a brand new car through and through and promises to give the popular range a spin. It has versions between 25 and 32 million of pesos, with 1.0 and 1.25 liter engines and even automatic box. The design will make a big difference, with a mechanic at the same height as your stamp.

-Morgan’s Three Wheeler, which was made from 1909 to WWII, is coming back to life today with more modern mechanics, the same limitations and discomforts of yesteryear, and hopes to get customers to pay for each piece, made to order, like all Morgan, a few $ 40,000. All models are hand-assembled and there is a waiting list between two and more years.

-The striking Mercedes-Benz GLK 220 CDI It’s a midsize SUV that paves the way for other diesel models making their debut this year. Arrives with a engine with two staggered turbos inline four-cylinder and 2,143 cubic centimeters that develops 170 HP at 3,200 rpm, with a torque of 400 Nm at 1,400 – 2,800 rpm. It costs 124’900,000 pesos.

–BMW puts a new piece in their showcases. Its about Series 1 in M ​​version, a real ‘racer’. It comes with a 3-liter 6-cylinder engine and 340 horsepower. The factory advertises an acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds and a controlled top speed of 250 km / h. The launch will take place on the Tocancipá dance floor, a setting for you.

20 Years Ago – Issue 312 – May 9, 2001

-A group of Colombian adventurers undertook a journey throughout South America to Tierra del Fuego in a Land Rover Defender. After 30,000 kilometers, which required 1,480 gallons of gasoline, they gave us their experiences until their return to the country.

-In Dubai, Porsche presented its new and unique utility 4×4 called Cayenne, which will be marketed from the middle of next year throughout the world. In addition, they took the famous Porsche Spyder 555 of the Carrera Panamericana, which all attendees turned on the circuit.

-The first units of the Indian Tata pick-ups, 4×2 and 4×4, equipped with diesel engines and differential lock as standard equipment. There is much interest in seeing its performance at a price below current gasoline equivalent vehicles. They are imported and sold by the same network of Hyundai in all the country.

