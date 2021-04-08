10 years ago the jeep compass and audi a1 arrived in the country

10 Years Ago – Issue 530 – April 13, 2011

-The Audi A1 It was designed to compete with the Citroën DS3, the Alfa Romeo Mito and especially the successful BMW Mini. This model also seeks to refresh Audi’s clientele with a niche, young and unprecedented offering from the German brand. It was seen as a prototype at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show, but only until last year was it formally launched in Geneva.

–The Jeep Compass it’s a compact SUV that comes with a fresh look, state-of-the-art safety accessories and a more sophisticated interior. Its grille in particular makes it look more ‘Cherokee’ than its predecessor, and its 18-inch rim-mounted tires allow for optimal off-road behavior. For 75.5 million pesos it is sold in a Limited version (full equipment) and offers variable valve opening time.

–Racing car It has just appeared as a 40-page monthly magazine, dedicated to covering all the activities of national motorsport and Colombian drivers abroad. It is produced and directed by our colleague Ricardo Ruiz Espinel and circulates with free subscriptions.

20 Years Ago – Issue 310 – April 11, 2001

– After having successfully recycled the ‘Beetle‘, Volkswagen now offers the XXI century version of its famous Minibus. It will not be the ‘people’s minivan’, but an expensive vehicle with a 3.2-liter V6 engine and many accessories, designed in California for the United States market.

– It was 40 years old, on April 12, 1961, when the USSR beat the United States in the race to take the first man (cosmonaut) into space. Major Yuri Alekseyevich Gagarin, aboard the Vostok satellite ship, was the protagonist of the feat that opened many horizons and encouraged space fantasies.

– Toyota was the first Japanese manufacturer to reach South America and began operations through Colombia. It is now 50 years since the launch of the legendary Land Cruiser, which began as the 1951 BJ, being a replica of the American Willys, and today it is the world benchmark among 4x4s.

30 Years Ago – Issue 106 – April 3, 1991

– The barrier of the 400 kilometers per hour. Standard supercars are now starting points for preparers willing to modify them and create the fastest machines in the world. The Corvette Callaway modified by Sledgehammer (405 km / h), the Ferrari F40 reformed by Koenig (368 km / h) or the Porsche 911 RS made by Reinhold Schmirler (345.6 km / h) are some of them.

– “At the table and at the wheel you know the gentleman.” For very few, driving a vehicle is an art; For the vast majority, it is another galling chapter of daily life. Álvaro Romero Torres, rector of the Colegio Siglo XX, compiled the rules and measures that drivers should follow to make their work more pleasant, avoid accidents or even save their lives.

