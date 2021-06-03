10 years ago the hyundai i35 arrived in colombia and 35 years ago the test of the chevrolet sprint began

10 Years Ago – Issue 534 – June 08, 2011

-With impressive design and shocking price comes the Hyundai i35 to replace the Elantra. It starts at 40 million pesos with a 1.6 engine with 128 horses, and at 45 million with a 1.8 machine that delivers 148 horses, but with minimal equipment. From then on, the range extends in prices and accessories.

– Seven years after shooting the BMW 1 Series toit seems the configuration M. A three-liter, 340-horsepower, six-cylinder, twin-turbo engine and a manual transmission with six forward gears make the brand’s most popular family car another beast worthy of the BMW Motorsports crest. The 1 M Coupe is sold in Standard and Premium versions, at 185 and 205 million pesos, respectively.

– The importer Distoyota introduced the Black II edition, a special series from the Toyota fj cruiser, to which an exclusive black color was applied to the roof, hoods, blinds and wheels, among other pieces. Part of the painting work was developed in Colombia with the endorsement of the parent company. Each unit is countermarked with a side sticker and has the brake calipers in red. The mechanics were unchanged.

-The French company Formulec created a vehicle that runs exclusively on electric power, has performance similar to that of an F3 car and is the fastest car of its kind, reaching over 250 kilometers per hour. This firm promotes the development of new technologies applied to sports cars and promotes the implementation of a championship with

35 Years Ago – Issue 61 – June 6, 1987

– William Amado deserves the distinction as the first Colombian who ‘manufactured’ by hand a Rolls-Royce. The story began four years ago, but the manufacture only took 20 months and cost 800,000 pesos. The “Rolls” is a replica of a 1911 in blue and yellow, created from an old Willys. In addition to Amado, Jaime Rozo (brass worker) and Luis Rodríguez (welder) collaborated on the project.

– We prepare a study on characteristics, qualities, advantages and alternatives offered by the Monza Classic, the Mazda 626 and the new Renault 21. The Monza line has been losing its price appeal, but the Classic is a good option for anyone who wants an automatic; Mazda offers many more accessories and ‘looks’ than its rivals. When it comes to service and spare parts, the Renault advantage is indisputable.

– 40,000 kilometer test: One of the first things you notice when approaching the Chevrolet sprint it is the lack of a place to put things like glasses, cigarettes or gloves. It’s time to leave everything on the floor. The glove compartment is a tiny compartment capable of holding car documents, a tiny tool case and a tiny wrench to loosen the wheel studs.

– More than 20 countries and 100 exhibitors participated in the III International Auto Parts Exhibition, recently held in Bogotá, in the Red Room of the Tequendama Hotel, by the National Association of Automotive Parts Suppliers (Asonar). There were 40 national exhibitors.