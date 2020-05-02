On May 2, 2010 the Saints lost to Santo André in Pacaembu by 3 to 2, but even so it was sacred champion paulista for the 18th time. The title was the first of the generation of Meninos da Vila led by Neymar and Ganso.

With the best attack of the competition, Peixe led the qualifying round, scoring 61 goals in 19 games. In the semifinals, they eliminated São Paulo with an aggregated score of 6 to 2. Favorite in the decision, Dorival Jr.’s team won the first match by 3-2 and lost the second by the same result. As it held the best campaign, the tiebreaker went to Santos FC.

“This 2010 title was very important for my career. Even when I was young, I had already participated in a final the previous year when we were runners-up. This time, I was playing with my best friends from Santos’ time, the Ganso and André. We went up from the base together to the professional, where I met my idols too, who I saw playing, like Léo, Giovanni and Robinho. That was an inspiration for me and this is unforgettable “, said Neymar .

The young revelation from Santos played 19 games in the State and scored 14 goals, two of them in the decisive game. “It was all very special, because we had a lot of joy on the pitch. Just note that the two goals I scored had heel passes, first by Robinho and then by Ganso. This is very difficult, even because Santo André played a very tough game, “recalled the striker.

Along with the revelations, Robinho and Léo were the team’s experienced references. “The team was very offensive, so it was not so difficult to reach the opponent’s goal. The dances were something natural, because our team was always dancing and having fun during training and games. Often I pulled, other times Neymar. It was wonderful to have participated of another winning generation for Santos, “said Robinho.

The game

In a tense game, Santo André took the lead twice before the 20th minute, first with Nunes and then with Alê after Neymar’s draw. Léo and Nunes were confused and ended up expelled.

“Neymar had suffered a foul and Nunes started to argue with him, cursing. I was already one of the leaders of Santos’ group and I felt obliged to defend Neymar and escorted Nunes, cursing him and I was expelled. Nunes also was expelled and we continue to argue outside the field “, recalled the left-back.

With ten on each side, the Santos revelation scored once again and left everything the same. Alvinegro, however, lost another player sent off in the first stage, Marquinhos. Taking advantage of the numerical advantage, Ramalhão returned to the front of the scoreboard before the break, with Branquinho.

In the second half, Roberto Brum replaced Neymar and was also sent off. With only eight men on the field, Ganso called the responsibility of the Santos team and spent enough time to give the title to Alvinegro.

“We were very young and did not understand what it was to be champion and what it was to win for Santos. We were very emotional in the locker room, before the game. We looked at each other and said that we would be champions,” recalled André.

Sports Gazette





