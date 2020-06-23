This Tuesday, June 23, in Nicaragua Father’s Day is celebrated and many national celebrities have taken advantage of their social networks to congratulate the one they call “the man of their life”.

Among the messages of congratulations is the one that Miss Nicaragua 2018, Adriana Paniagua, he dedicated to his father, Don Álvaro Paniagua.

The beauty queen who resides in the United States published a photo on her Instagram of the day of her marriage, which took place on September 13, 2019 in Miami, where she congratulates Don Álvaro on this special day for being his first love, his everything.

«My hero, my everything, I love you dad», wrote Adriana in January 2013 in this image.

“He who has taught me to grow, to be strong, to fight for my dreams and never believe that everything falls on a platter,” says the message. He adds that he thanks God for «allowing you to have me in my life and 10 years after your cancer I still enjoy you. I love you », he finished.

This is not the first time that Adriana has spoken about her father’s illness, she had already done so during live broadcasts, where she has expressed how proud she is of him for his fight against cancer, and also stated that these times of the don Álvaro coronavirus he had to take good care of himself and stay home protected.

“Because the only ones who will be there in the end will be them,” Adriana wrote in March 2015 in this image where her mother, Doña Ana Cabrera, also appears.

Adriana is the youngest daughter of Don Álvaro and Doña Ana Cabrera, with whom he had three more daughters: Ana, Marissa and Andrea.