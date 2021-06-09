in Business

10-year US Treasury yield falls below 1.5% for the first time in a month

By Ross Kerber

Jun 9 (.) – Yields on long-term US Treasuries fell for the second day in a row on Wednesday, as investors took positions ahead of inflation data and following a strong debt auction, leading to a return on debt. 10-year bond down 1.5% for the first time since May 7.

* The benchmark yield was down 3.4 basis points to 1.4941% in afternoon trading, after falling to a low of 1.472% in the session.

* The yield differential between 2- and 10-year stocks, viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was 134 basis points, about 4 basis points below Tuesday’s close.

* Demand at a 10-year bond auction in the afternoon was strong with supply coverage of 2.58 times, the highest in a year, according to a note from DRW Trading market strategist Lou Brien.

* Ellis Phifer of Raymond James said investors appeared to be optimistic ahead of the consumer price report due Thursday. Strong CPI data from a month ago helped push the 10-year bond yield to 1.707% in mid-May, but investors don’t seem as concerned about inflation now.

* “Inflation is higher, but it doesn’t seem to be accelerating at a rate that makes the bond market nervous,” Phifer said.

* The failure of talks in Washington on infrastructure spending between US President Joe Biden and a Republican senator could also have contributed to the drop in yields, Phifer said, as the absence of an agreement would imply less future broadcast.

* Booming demand as the US economy reopens may continue to drive inflation, but many economists expect price increases to be temporary.

* The 2-year bond yield, which normally moves in line with interest rate expectations, fell less than 1 basis point to 0.1548%.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, additional reporting by Kate Duguid in New York. Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)

