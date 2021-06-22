10-Year US Treasury Bond Yield Up; curve steepens before Powell testimony

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jun 22 (.) – The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose above 1.5% on Tuesday, while rising inflation expectations helped steep the yield curve for the first time since the middle. of May.

* The spread between the yields on 5 and 30-year paper rose to 126.60 basis points, one day after falling to a low of 107.80, while the spread between the yields on 2 and 10-year debt It touched 126.40 points after falling on Monday to lows not seen since February.

* The yield curve, a measure of future inflation expectations, had been falling since mid-May on expectations that the Federal Reserve will act to suppress inflation as the world economy recovers from the pandemic. The Fed surprised some market participants with an aggressive twist at its policy meeting last week.

* The yield on the 10-year bond rose to 1.4954% after touching 1.509% earlier in the day. The return of the 2-year paper, more sensitive to changes in interest rates, fell to 0.2382%, while the yield of the 30-year bond rose to 2.1295%.

* The Treasury market is likely to remain volatile through the summer, ahead of the Fed’s annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August, analysts say.

* Last week, the Fed signaled a potentially tougher stance on inflation and changed projections for its first two rate hikes to 2023, sparking a selloff on Wall Street, boosting the dollar and flattening the yield curve. of the Treasury.

* Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak to Congress on Tuesday afternoon. Several other key central bank officials will make presentations throughout the week.

