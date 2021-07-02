10-year-old girl plays dead amid shooting at her Houston home and survives attack



Patricia Cantú, the assistant chief of the Houston Police Department.

Authorities in the city of Houston, Texas, are offering a $ 5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a shooting Wednesday at a family home that resulted in three deaths.

Gregory Carhee, 35; Donyavia Lafgmay, 29, and Harmony Carhee, 6, were shot to death around 10:30 pm in the building located in the block of Fondren Road.

A 10-year-old girl who was at the scene at the time of the attack played dead and this saved her from the attacker continuing to attack her.

According to the Houston Police Department report, Harmony’s sister was shot in the arm, but survived the injuries. The youngest also protected her 1-year-old brother.

The girl video-called her grandmother right after the shooting for help.

The motive for the shooting has not been established by the authorities. Authorities examine images from security cameras in the area to advance the investigation of the case.

A witness said the gunman was a man who wore a mask. The suspect came to the door of the house and shot Gregory before grabbing the 1-year-old by the hair and throwing him to the ground. Next, he shot the other members of the family.

The information handled by the investigators indicates that the attacker did not force entry.