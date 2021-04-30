10-year-old Colombian girl gets a scholarship to study at university in the United States

In the last week, the name of a girl originally from Cartagena, Colombia, began to sound, not only in his country, but also in the United States and in the whole world after despite his young age, obtained a scholarship to study at a prestigious university in the country.

His name is Samantha Pardo, is 10 years old and is considered a “child prodigy”, since he has an intellectual coefficient (IQ) higher than the average of the little ones his age.

In addition, in 2019, Pardo gained notoriety on Colombian soil after winning a children’s literature contest with the text entitled “The goddess of unicorns.”

A year later came the coronavirus pandemic. This forced Samantha to continue with her classes online, which did not diminish her academic performance, calling for these reasons the attention of different educational institutions in the US, who were interested in granting him a scholarship to fulfill his dream of being able to study in this country.

The child’s mother, Katerin Wilches, said that since February, it was Northwestern University that became interested in the minor’s abilities. “The university emphasized that my daughter has early learning, and through interviews they did with her, they determined that she deserved the scholarship and that she will surely be part of a great future for Colombia,” he said in an interview with RCN Radio.

It was when Samantha was in second grade when her teachers realized that she had a high IQ, so the girl was promoted and completed these studies at the age of 8. Currently, he is about to finish high school.

A few days ago he was surprised when he was notified that he was awarded a 100% scholarship for the professional program he wants to study at Northwestern University, once he finished all his basic studies in Colombia.

“This is a precedent for all parents, not to compare their children, but really when Samantha says that she wants to be a scientist, it is because she would like to find the cure for cancer and the answer on autism, because it is a topic of interest. So as parents we must do our best, because if Samantha could achieve it, we can all work to have a better country ”, said Katerin.

For her part, the girl commented to the same media that, despite not being very expressive, upon hearing the news of her scholarship she felt great happiness and desire to continue reaping achievements.

“I really want to have not only the Northwestern scholarship but also Harvard or other universities in the United States,” he said.

Regarding if she has any “secret” to have achieved such high goals, Samantha considers herself a disciplined girl because she has hours to study, read, but also to do other activities related to sports and music.

“My mother always instills in me the habit of reading, because I must train as a leader, and thus transform society,” he said.

