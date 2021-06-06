10-year-old boy was shot in Queens as he entered a building



NYPD night patrol.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

At least five shootings were reported by the NY Police Department (NYPD) this Saturday and one of them claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy.

The minor entered a building in the company of a 29-year-old man when subjects who were in a vehicle began to shoot, fatally injuring the child and injuring his companion.

The events occurred in a building at 342 Beach on 45th Street in Far Rockaway, around 9:30 p.m., The New York Post reported.

The boy was shot in the abdomen and taken to St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead., while the man was transferred to the Jamaica Hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder that, apparently, does not endanger his life.

The report does not clarify the relationship between the two victims or whether they were the target of the subjects who fired from the vehicle.

The Post cites witnesses that there was a previous argument with a neighbor, which could have sparked the shots.

“They saw a guy pull over to a car and start arguing,” said a witness. Then the shooting happened. NYPD staff search for a black SUV.

Other shootings were reported in The bronx Y Manhattan that, among others, left a 12-year-old girl shot in the ankle.