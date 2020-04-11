Over time we have seen Xiaomi launch products that move away from the world of smartphones, such as a cap that can keep you from going bald, an electric bicycle or a scooter, among others. By having products of all kinds, and with the aim of making quarantine a little more bearable, below we show you 10 Xiaomi products for confinement.

With the coronavirus (Covid-19) expanding throughout the world with the passage of time, there are many companies that are contributing their bit to fight this pandemic, such as Xiaomi, who has donated masks to Spain. The manufacturer is aware that home is now the scene of all people’s plans, from working, resting or exercising. Now everything happens indoors, so Xiaomi has created a top 10 products They will be able to accompany you in every situation during confinement.

10 Xiaomi items to quarantine

My Portable Mouse

The Mi Portable Mouse is a light, fast and precise mouse It has a design and harmony to help the user to concentrate from home. This device has a photoelectric sensor with advanced laser technology and an ergonomic design that is ideal for both right-handed and left-handed users. Plus, ABS creates enough friction for a firm grip and long-lasting use.

My LED Smart Bulb

Sport, cinema session, disconnection … give your home the atmosphere that corresponds to each moment. With adjustable brightness, temperature and color Directly from your mobile, create the necessary atmosphere to accompany each of your activities: from reading a book, having an elegant home-cooked dinner or having some dances.

My LED Desk Lamp

Work, study or make crafts with My LED Desk Lamp and save yourself the twinkles. This smart desk lamp features intuitive adjustment of brightness and color temperature. Its resistant and minimalist design will go perfectly with your decoration.

My Body Composition Scale

With the My Body Composition Scale you can maintain a routine, take care of your health and measure your daily achievements. In addition to body weight, the Mi Body Composition Scale provides body composition statistics. With it you can bring up to date a realistic image of your health and fitness, maintain a healthy routine and measure your achievements. It even allows to store up to 16 profiles.

My Smart Sensor Set

Automate your home with My Smart Sensor Set, the control center of your smart home. With simple installation and endless possibilities to offer, this set will help you manage your smart devices and to keep adequate control of energy expenditure at home.

Xiaomi Mi Selfie Stick Tripod

Now, with so much video calling, it is really useful to have a support to hold our phone. My Selfie Stick Tripod rotates 360º and has a bluetooth remote control. With this product you can record the best challenges and dances without worrying about anything else. Furthermore, by joining the three legs of the tripod together to form a monopod, its extendable arm It will be very useful for you when you enjoy your next trip too 😉

My Smart Compact Projector

Now that you can’t leave home, with the My Smart Compact Projector you can mount your own home theater with high definition and completely immersive sound. A projector that has the integrated Google Assistant, Android TV 9.0 and a Bluetooth speaker camouflaged to enjoy music whenever you want. In addition, it has an elegant design and light body, so you can take it everywhere.

My Air Purifier 3H

When we spend so many hours in the same closed place it is important to maintain cleanliness, and also in the air we breathe. Odors, bacteria, allergens… everything that we do not see when taking a breath, and that, however, we must take into account. With a sleek design and smart voice control, the My Air Purifier 3H purifies 6,330 liters of air per minute.

My Box S

Without being able to leave home, taking advantage of the occasion to see all the pending movies and series is a good way to pass the time. Therefore, with the Xiaomi Mi Box S you have access to tons of content to enjoy, since it is a 4K Ultra HD streaming player that’s easy to connect, which has 2GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and duplicates almost any device, including your phone, tablet or computer.

My LED TV 4S 55 inches

The 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S, which we have already analyzed in Andro4all, is by far the best Smart TV that the Chinese company sells in Spain. An ideal television if you are looking a 4K television of this size with Android TV, since it offers a design and an operation that of good quality.

