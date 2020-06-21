On television, the biggest moment in WWE last week was Sunday when Randy Orton defeated Edge in the Backlash pay-per-view main event.

Will the 45-minute fight become ‘The Best Head to Head Wrestling Ever’? At least in WWE’s personal records, yes. Actually, it might not be the best fight of all time, but it is fair to say that both legends gave a high-level fight, despite the fact that Meltzer did not want to rate it, although as our Editorial Director says, Does anyone care? .

Among some backstage news this week, we learned how Daniel Bryan initially reacted when he was punished, and then fired, after The Nexus’ angle of invasion in 2010, while a five-time intercontinental champion rejected the opportunity to reunite with his former members of the faction in the WrestleMania 36 gin week.

Let’s take a look at the full details behind those stories, plus eight others that are sure to catch your eye.

Wade Barrett rejected an offer from WWE

Stu Bennett (aka Wade Barrett) decided not to renew his WWE contract in 2016 after being frustrated by his lack of time and creative direction on television with his character.

You may have recently read that Darren Young, Barrett’s former colleague on The Nexus, closed a deal with WWE to appear on WrestleMania 36, ​​but the idea had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, Barrett revealed this week that WWE also presented him with an offer. However, unlike Young, he didn’t like the deal and decided to turn it down.

The events that led to the dismissal of Daniel Bryan in WWE

In 2010, Daniel Bryan was briefly fired by WWE after strangling announcer Justin Roberts with his tie during The Nexus invasion on RAW.

Bryan initially thought his job would be safe after being told the situation would “happen,” but he received a phone call from Vince McMahon at the end of the week informing him that he had been released.

In a Arn Anderson podcast story, the former WWE producer said he watched from behind the scenes as Bryan “with bulging eyes” questioned what he did wrong while being reprimanded for going too far with his attack on Roberts.

Anderson added that Bryan had a “blank stare” (rolled his eyes) and had no idea why he was not allowed to strangle him.

In short, the company did not like that Bryan does not listen and is not proactive.

Former producer wanted Kevin Owens to become babyface in 2015

Kevin Owens made a big impact in 2015 when he defeated John Cena in his WWE main cast debut at the PPV Elimination Chamber.

The former NXT champion quickly became popular with fans and it was not unusual for him to receive more support than boos at the time, despite being presented as one of the best heels in WWE.

Arn Anderson, who worked as a producer for the WWE when Owens debuted, said this week on his podcast that he wanted “The Prizefighter” to switch to babyface immediately after his debut, but those who made the decisions for the company stayed with him as heel for the next four years.

Details on the return of The Undertaker in 2019

The Undertaker and Goldberg quickly returned to WWE programming after their disappointing fight on Super ShowDown in June 2019, with ‘Taker competing on Extreme Rules in July and Goldberg competing on SummerSlam in August.

At the time, it was widely assumed that both Superstars wanted to redeem themselves for their fight in Saudi Arabia, which is why they were back within a WWE ring in a matter of weeks.

The Undertaker addressed that speculation in the latest episode of their “Undertaker: The Last Ride” series on the WWE Network, confirming that they had already agreed to work on the Extreme Rules event prior to their fight against Goldberg in Saudi Arabia.

Why did WWE briefly cancel the Rusev vs. Undertaker fight?

There was a lot of speculation in 2018 as to why WWE removed Rusev from his Royal Rumble coffin fight against The Undertaker because he tweeted, “Bury me softly, Brother,” in the weeks leading up to the show.

However, the man himself said in a video on his YouTube channel that Vince McMahon replaced him with Chris Jericho because he wanted “The Bulgarian Brute” to get a boost in WWE as babyface, which would have been problematic if he had lost to The Undertaker. .

In the end, a Saudi prince questioned why Rusev had been eliminated and asked to add him back to the squad, so that was exactly what WWE did.

Bret Hart’s tip for Edge before Backlash

Bret Hart knows a thing or two about competing in great head-to-head wrestling, so it should come as no surprise that Edge spoke to his Canadian teammate before taking on Randy Orton in a fight WWE promoted as “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever “

Speaking at WWE Backstage, Hart revealed that he advised Edge to imagine that he was in the front row of Backlash and that he was being seen fighting.

“The Hitman” added that the 11-time World Champion texted after the fight thanking him for the helpful advice.

CM Punk was supposed to win the Royal Rumble 2008

In 2008, John Cena made a comeback sooner than expected when he recovered from a pectoral muscle injury to win the WWE Royal Rumble, establishing a WrestleMania XXIV Triple Threat match against Triple H and Randy Orton in the process.

CM Punk said in this week’s WWE Backstage episode that, if not for Cena’s miraculous return, he was originally booked to win that year’s Royal Rumble.

As it turned out, he won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania and won later in the year to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

Bret Hart regrets leaving WWE

Bret Hart has been very outspoken over the past two decades about his disappointing three-year career at WCW, while also reflecting on his controversial departure from WWE in 1997 in countless media interviews.

It’s fair to say that the five-time WWE Champion could have been treated better by both companies, but he appears to be particularly unhappy with the way he was scheduled on WCW.

Despite his bad feeling about WWE in the late 1990s, Hart said at WWE Backstage that he would have liked to find a way to stay with the company instead of joining its biggest rival.

The truth behind Randy Orton-Tommaso Ciampa’s tweets

Two weeks ago, Randy Orton had fun on Twitter after WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House joking that the show was full of clapping on the legs, a technique that superstars use to make their moves sound more shocking.

This led to an exchange of tweets on social media with Tommaso Ciampa, who said he numbed his daughter, showing her Randy Orton struggles.

In several media interviews over the past week, “The Viper” has explained that, while he is simply joking on Twitter, he has a real concern for WWE NXT superstars who are harming their bodies by working a high-risk style on matches.

He used Ciampa as an example as someone he wants to work with, but emphasized that NXT is not “the best option” and that the Superstars have yet to strive to be in WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown.

The Undertaker originally had a different opponent in 2019

Elias revealed interesting information in an Instagram post to promote Chapter 4 of “Undertaker: The Last Ride” on the WWE Network.

The WWE Drifter wrote that he was originally supposed to be facing The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019 instead of Goldberg, which is why he was involved in an altercation with “The Deadman” in the post-WrestleMania 35 episode of RAW.

However, the plans changed and The Undertaker vs. Goldberg ended up taking place in Saudi Arabia, while Elias was eliminated by eventual winner Mansoor in the 51-man Battle Royal.

