Better graphics, yes, but also other advances in animation, artificial intelligence and options.

Although we have already seen some technical demos and gameplay scenes, the truth is that imagine specific games ofnew generationIt is still a bit complicated, but there is a genre that, because it is repetitive, lends itself to better forecasts than the new technology will allow: sports. A category with specific exponents who have already made this transition several times and from whose experience we can project the immediate future of video games. Here is our top 10 wish list for sports games coming with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Better gesturesVideo game animations have made quantum improvements from the days of the Magnavox Odyssey Baseball to those of the MLB The Show, but if there’s one thing that still leaves something to be desired in most sports games, it’s the gestures section. Some like PES have improved a lot, but others like Madden or NBA 2K have lagged behind. Hopefully the new generation will yield better results.

Better graphicsThe most obvious of expectations for the next generation is that the visual of a major leap. Everything can fail, except that, but this time, the evolution has a first and last name: Ray tracing, a new lighting rendering technology that should give a homologated enhancement to all sports titles, at least, in the light front, where some like NBA and PES are already, by themselves, very advanced.

Better artificial intelligenceThere is always debate about what constitutes good AI in a game, but the truth is that goalkeepers who eat goals easily, or basketball players who step out of court too often, or plays that are excessively effective are things that should no longer occur with the same frequency, although programming also plays here. Let’s hope for an improvement in artificial intelligence.

Best Television Presentation and Variety of CinematicsYears go by, and fans of sports simulators have to eat the same transitions and kinematics over and over again, as if the developers didn’t know their games were going to be played for months. Some sagas put more care, like NBA 2K, but others suffer from an unacceptable volume of repetition, and what to say of the championship celebrations that, in many cases, have not changed in years.

Online seasons with friendsOnline seasons with friends are one of the most inconsistent and proportionally desired modalities in sports games. Every year, a new franchise eliminates this option and another reintegrates it, and the truth is that, considering the sacrifices that are usually made with the generational transition, we would not be surprised that this game option was again the first victim.

More franchise and careerIt was not until this last year that both PES and FIFA printed true novelty to their franchise modes, but this is usually a modality that does not evolve much with the passage of deliveries and Madden is another good example of abandonment. We will see if the generational change contributes to a more consistent evolution of this format and not only as a team, but also in its career variable as a player.

Better simulation of physicsWhen it’s wrong, simulating physics can lead to ridiculous situations, but it’s also true that sports games based only on motion capture feel increasingly limited and unrealistic, and the same applies to racing titles. , where arcade damage is already difficult to justify. Madden was on the right track, but today he feels dated because of his imprecise movements. The same goes for WWE 2K.

Cross-playThe final point for many groups of friends is, when the new generation arrives, to choose which platform they are going to bet on. Therefore, allowing cross play would eliminate this problem from the equation, making the transition easier for fans who like to share games with friends. The technology already exists and is being implemented in franchises of the caliber of Call of Duty, so the excuses are less and less.

More attention to female categoriesThis was the first time that NBA 2K entered the WNBA. The question is how much attention will the modality receive in coming years, because FIFA was one of the first to take this important step towards integration, but it is a modality that, since then, has been totally forgotten and limited to international competition. We will see if PES takes the step and also if EA decides to expand the modality to the club format.

New sports and alternativesIt is not subject to technical limitations, but it goes without saying that the sports universe goes beyond soccer and, although PGA 2K and Tennis World Tour bear witness to a certain variety, the days where there were abundant alternatives in the field of basketball or soccer American, and what about Fight Night, a saga that has not seen action in almost a decade, the same period during which the UFC has received three deliveries.

