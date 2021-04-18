10 weird movies that are uncomfortable to watch, but are very good

.

Yes, of course, most of the time we just want to see movies to have a good time, to distract ourselves, to forget about our miseries. But art is a sublimated representation of the world and therefore also has to embrace its darkness with full hands. There are times when seeing that darkness is, and this time the term is appropriate, a guilty pleasure. But we are not talking here only about dramas about a love relationship that goes wrong, about someone who loses his job or goes through hardships, about children from third world countries who fight for a better life, about war massacres, no. Here we are going to talk about something even darker, the most horrifying abyss for more everyday.

Each of the films on this list is difficult to describe but surely pretty is not an adjective that you can put without irony. They are films that are difficult to watch but which we cannot stop doing. Perhaps because they seem like something that we should not be seeing, about characters that should not exist, or that we want to think that they do not exist. There are times when all this ends in pure terror but other times it is closer to an upset in the stomach. Each of these films is a journey that is as difficult to endure as it is unforgettable. In all of them, sex, violence or love are dealt with in a morbid way. Perhaps because in all of them these three terms are mixed, and hatred, anger or sadness are added to them. We are talking about films that give and gave a lot to talk about, some censored for decades. Others, the vast majority, of instant cult.

Rare, provocative and provocative films, brave and without brakes, that do not warn (we already do it for them) of what you have ahead. They are not for all tastes, nor for all audiences. In fact, these titles do deserve an R rating and not Deadpool. But they are, above all, visceral tapes that turn provocation and misery, deformation and morbid into art. Because nobody has said that art has to be synonymous with beautiful or pleasant. These are 10 movies so, so good, that it is hard to see them.

PS: if you don’t want spoilers, don’t read the warning.

1 A Serbian Film (2010)

There is no list of controversial films in which you can miss. The Serbian film is about a retired porn actor who is tempted, with a lot of money, to make more … real sex tapes. Everything, of course, turns into a very crazy trip to the hells of sex and violence filled with violence and sexual nightmare.

Warning: There is sodomy to a newborn, and it’s not even the worst.

2 Audition

The first and perhaps the best exponent of the J-horror explosion, it tells the story of a widowed film director who decides to take advantage of a casting to find a new wife. Find a candidate as beautiful as it is mesmerizing. Everything would be great if it weren’t for the fact that the young woman has a sack that moves “suspiciously” at home. We owe this film that the straight black hairs on the faces of Asian women are synonymous with horror movies.

Warning: The girl (Eihi Shiina), very pretty, but amputates feet with metallic threads. You will see if it compensates you.

3 Canine (2009)

Yorgos Lanthimos is already completely located in Hollywood after The Favorite, Lobster or The sacrifice of a sacred deer. However, the birth of his great name as a contemporary author will always be linked to this strange family that keeps their children isolated from the outside world. Quarantine lifetime version.

Warning: Beyond incest, it is the unhealthy tone that floods every family moment.

4 Crude

It tells the story of a young woman, raised in a vegetarian family, who begins to lose heart when she starts college. And no, we are not talking about sex (literally) when we say that he is fed up with meat.

Warning: If you are into blood and have ever thought that human flesh does not have to be bad, this is your movie. Armie Hammer, you’re welcome.

5 I found the devil (2010)

If you like the more violent and tense Korean thrillers such as Parasites or Oldboy, let’s say I Found the Devil takes it a step further. Its protagonist (the great Choi Min-Sik) is a young girl killer rather than sadist.

Warning: But on top of that, the psychopath goes to see some friends and, in addition to anally raping his wife, both turn out to be cannibals.

6 Screams and Whispers (1972)

We are talking about Ingmar Bergman, we are talking, then, of an indisputable masterpiece of cinema. Three sisters spend their last days together awaiting the death of one of them. Hates, screams of pain, past trauma and grudges make up this little Christmas family drama.

Warning: With beautiful photography and pictorial images, we also see Ingrid Thulin putting a glass in her vagina and painting her lips with the resulting blood.

7 Gummo (1997)

Film about the madness of the youth of a town devastated by a tornado in Ohio, in the official synopsis of the film we find this about the protagonists: “their aspirations in life are to kill cats in the most cruel and imaginable way, to steal in shops, sniffing glue and discovering sexuality with the mentally handicapped. ” Unparalleled story of a youth beyond the abyss.

Warning: Call me crazy, but beyond sex with handicapped minors or dead cats, nothing is harder to watch than the scene in the picture, believe me.

8 Irreversible

It tells in reverse chronological order the story of a violent boyfriend (Vincent Cassel) in his nocturnal search for the man who has raped his girlfriend (Monica Bellucci).

Warning: If it amazes you that a sex scene starring Monica Bellucci was going to be here … It’s because it’s not sex, it’s rape, in real time, for 10 minutes. Many cannot stand it.

9 The wilderness

The Mexican Amat Escalante won the award for Best Direction at Cannes for Heli, a portrait of the Mexican poster where we see a torture that ends with a man whose testicles are set on fire. And yet, we chose his next film, this story about a mysterious being who sexually hooks everyone who walks into a room.

Warning: We know that tentacle sex has its fans, especially in Japan, but if you’re not among them, be warned.

10 Saló, or the 120 days of Somoda (1975)

The controversial film of controversial films. The great Pier Paolo Passollini managed to finish it shortly before being brutally murdered, still in mysterious conditions. Set in the fascist Italy of Mussolini but following the work of the Marquis de Sade, it tells the story of four gentlemen who have a lot of young slaves, captive sons and daughters of partisans, at their full and sick disposal.

Warning: Beyond rapes and mutilations, perhaps the worst thing is to think that what a human being, with unlimited power and without any responsibility, would do with other human beings in his charge would not be very different from what we see.

