The video game They have become the kings of home entertainment. They already were before lockdown decreed because of the coronavirus: according to the report ‘The video game industry in Spain’, published by the Spanish Video Game Association (AEVI) in 2018, almost 17 million people were already playing video games in Spain.

And not all players are children. Although they are the majority group – 80% of children from 6 to 11 years old are video gamers, just like 78% of children from 11 to 14 years old -, among adults over thirty it is also a popular activity: 40% of people between the ages of 35 and 44 are video game users. Regarding the age range that goes from 45 to 64 years, the percentage is lower, but there are still users: 24%.

The fact that it is an activity that can be enjoyed from home and that is attractive for different generations – from grandparents to children, through the parents themselves – has made it a favorite for families. And there are also figures of it: according to a Microsoft study, three out of four families in Spain say they play video games together an average of nine times a month.

«The objective is to reproduce the experience we enjoy when gathering around a group activity, like board games, but with the attractions and possibilities offered by the video game from the TV or tablet screen “, he explains Joan Arnedo, professor of Computer, Multimedia and Telecommunication Studies and director of the UOC’s Master’s Degree in Video Game Design and Programming. Family play allows everyone to play through the same system -the console is the most popular option-, but it also offers the possibility of online play from different devices even if the players are in the same room.

Before playing, the expert recommends taking into account these 10 recommendations:

The essential video games

For everyone to enjoy the experience, it is important to seek common interests that allow parents and children (or even grandparents, if they are at home) to connect and communicate while having a good time. As the UOC professor recalls, precisely playing is a transversal activity that transcends ages and genders, so it is usually easy to find a common point between parents and children. “Games that are accessible to any type of player, that are easily understood and that allow people to play without too many explanations, tend to be successful,” he says, adding that sports-related video games and games based on board game style. taken to the digital medium are interesting options, although the most successful are usually musical games that include activities such as singing or dancing.

For those seeking specific recommendations, the director of the Master of Video Game Design and Programming offers ten essential video games. Among them are Minecraft, the construction game that combines fun and learning, and also the Mario Kart saga, the famous crazy car races, in addition to Just dance or similar dance-based video games.

As a sports option, he recommends dusting off the Wii and practicing some exercise with Wii Sports or Wii Sports Resort, while for those who prefer classic board games brought to the console Super mario party is a good option. Those seeking originality can opt for Overcooked, in which a team of chefs must prepare dishes in unlikely scenarios, and Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes, in which the player has to deactivate a bomb while the rest gives him clues on how to do it.

Furthermore, all the LEGO saga from movies like Harry Potter, Star Wars, Jurassic Park, The Lord of the Rings, The Avengers and a long etcetera can be very entertaining, just like Melbits World, a video game in which all the participants must guide some characters around a stage.

Finally, among the board games that have a digital version for tablet, console or computer, is Pandemic, in which the players are a team of medical specialists who must collaborate to prevent a global plague from taking epic proportions. Pandemic reminds us more than any other video game of one of the basic premises in these times: to be able to play safely, you must follow a fundamental recommendation, which is to maintain the minimum separation distance and hygiene measures with which we can protect ourselves from COVID-19. With the goal of keeping everyone in mind, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the video game industry have launched the #PlayApartTogether campaign, which encourages users to follow these guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

