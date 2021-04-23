10 unmissable tips to renovate your home

Some new covers here, a nice painting there, and a bit of color. Today we bring you 10 proposals to easily renovate your entire house that you cannot miss.

To begin, a quick and effective change is to renew the textiles by ones that combine with each other. This trick works for all environments that have tablecloths, curtains, cushions, towels, rugs and blankets.

A cool idea is to replace your headboard for a good eye-catcher or decorate the wall of the bed. Clever! This is how easy you will achieve bedrooms full of personality.

Something that happens to us often is to feel that environments lack interest, an excellent solution is to achieve or create yourself large paintings to fill your walls with life. And if you already had them, changing them for others will easily renew the look of the room.

A trick of interior designers is to define spaces, you can create your own relaxation or reading corner with the help of an individual armchair, a side table and a lamp. As well as a special space for you in the bedroom with just a chest of drawers, a mirror and a very comfortable puff.

When you get bored of your cupboards and kitchen furnitureDon’t think that the only way to update them is by spending a fortune. Giving them a coat of paint, placing vinyls and changing knobs or handles, they are much cheaper ways to achieve the same result.

Don’t underestimate the power of a visual change on your larger furniture, such as armchairs and sofa. The best way to give them a second life is reupholster them or cover them with custom covers. Remember also that incorporating a matching footrest will accompany the decoration wonderfully, especially today that comfort at home is a great need.

You will certainly notice the difference if you vary the lighting, either modernizing screens or buying new lamps. Go ahead and change the character of your spaces with lights of different intensities and colors, to create very interesting focal points.

Add rugs! It is another good way to close the decoration and give a warmer look to any environment. We suggest you opt for smooth, large and made of natural materials, since noisy patterns give a smaller aspect to the environment.

Give vibe to the busiest environments of the house by creating a accent wall with paint, wallpaper or vinyls. A wall with personality will give a unique touch to your spaces and will make you happy every time you look at it.

Finally, we recommend move furniture and decorative objects around. Many times it is enough to change the location of your furniture or the place where you installed your home office to harmonize your home. In addition, take advantage of the moment to clean thoroughly, throw away everything you detect that is left over and put the things you want to keep in places out of sight.

Remember these fabulous tips that will come in handy to instantly renew the look of your entire home.