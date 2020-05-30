The Millennials They are a generation that has come to change everything. Social networks are an essential part of their world, and they do not conceive consumption if it is not from them. That is why they are a much more demanding public, more difficult to conform. Starting from this usual problem, we want to teach you some tricks when thinking about products for Millennials.

Using the common definitions that members of the so-called Generation Y often require, let’s delve a little deeper into these essential product marketing features.

The first thing we must consider about Millennials is that just as they are difficult consumers to conquer, they are also part of the most studied group throughout the history of marketing.

In other words, there are numerous sources of information, studies, and conclusions about their behavior. Therefore, although it is not easy to gain their trust, we do know what qualities they value in a product. And we can turn to develop them.

What should the products for Millennials be like?

Less individualistic, more individual

Generation Y is often considered to be much less individualistic in its thinking than previous generations. However, when choosing to consume a brand or product, their own individualization as customers does value it. They hate feeling like a number, so don’t treat them that way.

Endowed with generally high self-esteem, earning the loyalty of Millennials will depend on first grabbing their attention. And here there is no place for second chances. Therefore, when you carry out a marketing campaign, you have to have your product very well finished, with no errors in sight.

What are the mistakes that do not forgive? An outdated user interface, a Customer Service that takes too long or does not respond, the commitment to generic products, without added value, etc.

Balance between real life and technology

Millennials spend a lot of time connected to their technological devices. And they know it. From mobile to Smart TV to watch Netflix. And if they go running, they do it while listening to Spotify. Also, if they have to buy they prefer to do it online than go to the physical stores.

And at this juncture of greater acquisition of immaterial services than material products, how can you attract them? The final objective will be none other than turning your stores into a complete virtual experience. You can add elements that take advantage of virtual reality, interactive games, other augmented reality. Anything that manages to challenge their minds, and does not represent the mere purchase, will be closer to becoming one of the ideal Millennial products.

The simpler, the more effective

Even if you have to fight with thousands of platforms and products for Millennials more, try to keep it simple. If you do little but good, it will be better than doing a lot but regular. Look for minimalist designs. Put yourself in the customer’s shoes, no matter how native the technology is.

Useful in exceptional times

The whole coronavirus issue is a great example at this point. Some firms have continued to communicate as if nothing had happened. That is inadmissible. The rhythm of our lives is completely affected, and for them nothing changes. Such a lack of reading is a mortal sin in these areas.

On the contrary, if you have a business, try to adapt to the circumstances. See how you can help your audience. Millennials are going through a moment of transition in their lives, and there are a thousand ways to be useful to them. Don’t you know how to help them? Think about some things and take surveys. That they themselves facilitate the task and indicate what they think you need. By the way, they will feel heard.

Environmentally friendly

Millennials are also famous for their concern about caring for the environment. In general, they agree to pay a little more for those products that report taking measures to protect nature. Therefore, investing in a campaign in this regard can ensure not only the return of that money, but also increase your profits and position yourself as a brand.

Follow closely the social transformations …

Today’s world is super dynamic. In those years of identity formation, young people will constantly change their aspirations and consumption. It will adapt to the social transformations that mark them. Those companies that first interpret the changes are more likely to succeed.

… And your unique needs

As paradoxical as the previous point sounds, Millennials in some cases are capable of wearing styles that escape the norm of their time. In any case, this can lead to exclusion problems. If you’re thinking of listening to them, one suggestion is that you provide them with anonymous channels to express themselves. You will see that, by sharing your thoughts without associating them with anyone in particular, you get more adherence.

Invite them to save

Generation Y is as active in spending as it is in seeking savings opportunities. If they know that in your store they will eventually have the chance to spend less, they will choose you before the competition. There are numerous effective methods. From discounts for carrying two or more products, to discounts on the third or fifth purchase, free shipping, etc.

Put goals ahead

Millennial products must contain some sort of challenge. Young people love having to solve them. That requires them to take action immediately, and they simply can’t help doing it. But beware! Don’t create competition between them, because they don’t like that.

Entertainment, hook

Millennial products have to be several things. But above all, they have to be entertaining. These young people may be very sharp in their observations, but consistency is not their forte. You must generate immediate fun for them, and know that, despite your effort, it will fade quickly. So you have to immediately plan the next proposal.

