10 tricks to not be so aware of the mobile

It is very clear, the mobile phone is the invention of the century. Together with the fact that the permanent connection to the Internet is already possible without any type of setbacks, we have the perfect cocktail to create addiction to this technology. Nomophobia is a form of dependence evident in cases of young people and teenagers, but also in adults. When they do not have their phone with them, they enter a state of anxiety, and that cannot be appeased until they have it by their side again.

Without reaching those extremes, avoid falling into this situation It happens to give the phone the attention it deserves, but no more. Achieving it may not be easy, but if guidelines are put in place so that we are not so attentive to our device, our relationship with it will improve. That we love technology does not mean that we allow ourselves to be overwhelmed. You have to understand the relationship in a different way. How about some tips to avoid falling into a harmful spiral? They are simple to apply, and if you manage to carry them out, you will see how you no longer use it so often.

10 tricks that will help you not depend so much on your mobile

The first one is very simple, but first you have to stop and think. Do you turn off the phone at night? Is it completely necessary for it to be turned on? This last question is only understood if your mobile phone is the only way to be in contact with other people. Perhaps it is convenient for you to have it on for any urgent matter. But if you have a landline at home, you should consider turn off the phone at night. The reason is very simple, any visit to the bathroom will be a temptation. The same happens if you stay awake, picking up the phone is the easiest thing to do. But there are very healthy alternatives, like reading a little, going out to the balcony, or even going for a night walk.

This point leads us to the next, avoid taking the phone to bed and start doing something with him once you’ve gone to bed. The bed is simply the place to go to sleep, it is not to have a brightly lit screen staring into your eyes. And by the way, go straight to bed to sleep, not toss and turn.

Many times we pick up the phone out of boredom, it is what we have more at hand and it is a true window to the outside. Every time you go to do it, think about whether it is going to bring you something or you can do another much more interesting activity. You may have noticed that when you pick up the phone in these circumstances, time passes quickly and you are not very productive.

The notifications we receive on our device they are continually capturing our attention. A good idea is to deactivate their frequency, or to eliminate them directly. Think that each notification that arrives does not have to be something extremely important, it may be your WhatsApp group at the gym commenting on anything. Establishing a schedule to consult the telephone is perhaps a very wise measure.

The time has also come to have all the applications that you have installed on your mobile. Many of them may be of no use, but they are there getting your attention. Consider an application cleaning and remove everything that does not interest you. You will be obtaining a double benefit, on the one hand gain space, and on the other, avoid unnecessary distractions.