10 tricks for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 that you must try yes or yes

In Xiaomi’s extensive catalog of mobile devices, today we highlight the Redmi Note 9, a device that, like others from the Xiaomi brand, surprises with its economical price in exchange for a multitude of functions and features. Give a lot and ask for little.

Its 5020 mAh battery, a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel front camera and a 6.53-inch Full HD screen are just some of its great features. A good list of features for an Android phone designed for those who want a cheap mobile without sacrificing certain benefits that we find in practically all current smartphones.

But let’s get to the important thing. Its technical sheet is promising, but what about the day to day? What can we do with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9? What surprises does it hide so that we can get more out of it? In this article we are going to tell you a series of tricks for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 that, in case you have one, you must try yes or yes.

Activate dark mode on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Let’s start with one of the most practical functions if the excessively white interface of MIUI bothers you. Especially if you look at your phone outdoor with the sun against. There are also those who defend its use for save battery.

There are two ways to activate the dark mode in MIUI. First, from Settings> Display> Dark mode. There you can activate the dark mode forever and / or configure a time to activate it and another to deactivate it. You will find this option in the field Program Dark Mode.

You can also activate dark mode from Quick settings. Swipe down from the top of the screen and you will see a series of buttons to activate and deactivate options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, the flashlight or Airplane mode. Among them you will see the Dark mode.

Double tap to unlock the screen

To turn on the screen of your Xiaomi, either Redmi Note 9 or another model, just press on the power button or put your finger in the area of fingerprints. But there is a faster way, double tap the screen. Xiaomi calls it double tap on screen.

Since Settings> Lock screen you can activate this option. It’s called “Double tapping the screen to wake up” and it consists of double tapping the screen to turn it off. The same happens, but in reverse, if the screen is off and you press twice.

It may not be great functionality for you, but it will save you time and effort with a task as frequent as turning on the screen to see the time or check your latest messages.

The status bar of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Although the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 does not have a notch, it is present in other models of the brand, so the notch has its own section in the Settings MIUI 11. What is the notch? Basically it is an element located at the top of the front of your phone that reduces the available screen space.

The notch is usually occupied by the front camera, so that part of the MIUI status bar is covered. Around the notch, everything is a screen. Its use in certain phone models has made the status bar does not show as much information like before. And if you have a smartphone without a notch, you may want to change this.

Since Settings> Display> Notch and status bar you can hide the notch to add more items to the status bar. For example, you can show the connection speed, show the battery indicator more complete, etc.

Improve gaming performance

Xiaomi, among other manufacturers, offers an optimization mode so that your phone performs better if you are playing videogames. The goal is to see the graphics better, to make the battery last longer, etc. In English it is called Game Turbo and in Spanish, Speed ​​booster in games.

You will find this option in Settings> Special functions> Speed ​​booster in games. By default, you will see the icons of the games you have installed on your Redmi Note 9. By running the games from there, you will enjoy Xiaomi optimizations.

Also, by clicking on Setting You can activate and deactivate this function and customize its operation with the options that you will find in that menu. An example, you can mark applications as exception to Memory exceptions, so that app will not be affected by MIUI optimization.

Game Turbo also offers shortcuts if, within the game, you swipe down from the top of the screen. Like, for example, talking on WhatsApp or doing screenshots. You can also disable WiFi or send what the screen shows to a TV via WiFi.

Simplify the Redmi Note 9 with Lite mode

The screen of your Redmi Note 9 supports a multitude of icons and folders. But you may prefer to take advantage of its high resolution for the opposite, to see as little as possible at a larger size.

The lite mode from Xiaomi makes it easy for us to simplify the look of MIUI. It can be useful for old people, with vision problems or simply for those who do not need too many applications on the screen.

You can turn Lite mode on and off in Settings> Special functions> Lite mode. As that on-screen option indicates, “larger text and icons less visual clutter.”

Share files directly

In the past, Xiaomi offered an app called My Drop or My Drop in English. Its goal was to share files over WiFi without connecting to the internet. A kind of alternative for Android to Apple AirDrop.

Currently, that app has changed and is called ShareMe. You will find it in MIUI on your Xiaomi Redmi Note 9. With it you can send files regardless of their size through WiFi. The good thing is that you can install on any Android and allows you to resume interrupted shipments.

Activate the app drawer

Unlike iOS, Android does not show the applications installed on the desktop. But for some versions, Android has allowed us to solve this design difference with what we know as app drawer. And MIUI, the custom Android that Redmi Note 9 brings with it, also allows you to activate this drawer.

Since Settings> Home screen> Home screen You can change the normal screen for the App Drawer. As that MIUI menu indicates, “The application drawer opens when you swipe up on the Home screen.” Please note that “Switching to Home Screen Mode with App Drawer will make Content Center unavailable.”

With the application drawer you will see at a glance all the installed applications without having to go to Settings or enter Google play.

Extreme battery saving on Redmi Note 9

Despite the fact that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 offers good battery performance, its software includes several saving modes to get even more out of it. And one of them has a promising name, the extreme battery saving.

On Settings> Battery and performance you’ll find Battery saving and also Extreme battery saving. The second will extend your battery life by changing certain features of your phone, such as activate dark mode, close background apps, turn off data sync, turn off vibration, etc.

Button shortcuts

Although the grace of smartphones is to be able to do everything from the screen, with your Redmi Note 9 you can configure shortcuts using the available physical buttons. Physical and virtual. There are several combinations to have several own accesses.

Since Settings> Additional settings> Button shortcuts you will see the available shortcuts: run camera, deactivate screen, close current application, show menu … Entering each shortcut you can choose a combination of gestures or buttons.

Xiaomi developer options

If all of the above is not enough for you, we invite you to take a look at Xiaomi’s developer options. These are advanced functions and features that appear hidden by default. Some may be useful to you, others are just there.

To see these developer options we will have to go, of course, to Settings and then to Over the phone. When you find MIUI version, repeatedly click on the information displayed to the right of that label. At the moment we will see a message indicating that “The options for developers are already activated”.

Where will we find these developer options? You will see them in Settings> Additional settings> Developer options. As you can see for yourself, the list of available options is Very extensive and there are functions for all tastes. To enjoy.

