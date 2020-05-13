Without a doubt, one of the best news that all gamers have received in the midst of a pandemic was the remastering of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, one of the most important video game sagas in all history. And we do not say it lightly, because in addition to giving us great moments of healthy fun, made us fall in love with skateboarding thanks to the epic movements made by the great Tony Hawk.

Part of the success of this video game is undoubtedly due to the great tracks that appeared in all the installments, as well as it was important to have a story and graphics that would attract attention, music played a key role for many of us to be hooked for hours trying to pass each level and challenge.

Beyond being a simple skateboard game, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater made us discover bands that we might never have heard of otherwise and made us fall even more in love with other musicians, like it’s a rare kind of MTV for all skateboarding fans.

That is why we want to review 10 of the most important songs that appeared in the first two installments of this great video game, so that we remember those days when we were happy trying to do a 360 Flip of death or any impossible trick on our consoles.

Rage Against The Machine – “Guerrilla Radio”

In the 90s, Rage Against The Machine blew our minds with albums like Evil Empire and of course, The Battle For Los Angelesso it wasn’t a surprise at all find one of his most punctured tracks in Tony Hawks ’Pro SkaterAlthough it was difficult to decide between headbanging or concentrating on the game.

Anthrax ft. Public Enemy’s Chuck D – “Bring The Noise”

A violent double bass drum full of distorted guitars opens one of the songs craziest we hear in these classic video games, with thrash metal legends, Anthrax, joining the great Chuck D. A song full of rap fury where these two somewhat different styles mix to show us that they could be a powerful combination, even to skate on the PlayStation.

Millencolin – “No Cigar”

This Swedish band was very popular in the late 20th century, playing alongside great bands of the time like The Offspring. However, “No Cigar” will always be his greatest success. But don’t get us wrong, we say it in the good sense of the word, because this invigorating melody without problem could define the essence of this video game, frantic, rebellious and with a touch of pop-punk. Probably the ultimate Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater track.

Unsane – “Commited”

As you can see, The tracks that appear in Tony Hawk’s video games have a common characteristic, they are heavy and powerful from start to finish., filling us with energy and motivating us to give our best with the joystick, and the contribution of the New York band Unsane to the first title of the saga showed us that this was what was needed to appear in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Bad Religion – “You”

There’s not much to explain here, rough, tough and direct punk sponsored by Bad Religion to give skateboard tasty, tossing us those powerful combos

Superman – “Goldfinger”

No, it was not the popular DC super hero nor did they refer to the James Bond movie, but without a doubt this band composed one of the most remembered songs in the game. “Goldfinger” is nothing more than remembering that good vibe that skateboarders transmit when you see them on the streets hitting the board hard, a ska song that went very well with the first installment of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Papa Roach – “Blood Brothers”

Even if Papa roach were already known in the late 90s, a lot of gamers discovered their music thanks to this little gem that came in the second installment of the video game. Among those characteristic riffs of the band mixed with the powerful voice of Jacoby Shaddix resulted a song with which you could concentrate so as not to fail in any of the tricks.

Dead Kennedys – “Police Truck”

In those times, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater had the luxury of having a track by Dead Kennedys himself in his first installment, which to tell the truth was going perfectly with that vibe surf and fast and the idea of ​​having to pay all our attention to the action that happened in the video game. Without a doubt, including this bandota was a great success.

Primus – “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver”

Les Claypool is a beast on bass, a true misunderstood genius who together with Primus showed us that metal could be fused with funk and a lot of genres. It may sound very strange to many to hear “Jerry Was A Race Car Driver” in the first installment of the video game, but when it sounded and you started playing with Tony Hawk everything made sense.

Suicidal Tendencies – “Cyco Vision”

The soundtrack of the first Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game set the bar high for the rest, because he put together a selection of great band songs. Among all those songs No doubt the one Suicidal Tendencies had lent stood out, because from the start with that fast pace you wanted to spend all day glued to television, playing as if there was no tomorrow.

