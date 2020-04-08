Load of one thousand 184 boxes, which contain at least 800 thousand KN95 masks and one million gloves.

Aeroméxico’s Boeing 787 aircraft landed Tuesday night at Mexico City’s International Airport, with a shipment of 10 tons of medical material to deal with the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The aircraft, registered N782AM, from Shanghai, China, touched down at approximately 9:04 p.m. in the country’s capital, with a cargo of One thousand 184 boxes, which contain at least 800 thousand KN95 masks and one million gloves.

This is the first flight with complementary medical equipment to face the Covid-19, as part of the airlift between China and Mexico, which will serve to better protect health workers.

After landing, the plane was taken to what was the Presidential Hangar, where elements of the Mexican Army, as well as Aeroméxico personnel, began to unload the medical equipment, with the help of forklifts and vehicles.

In his Twitter account, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard, indicated that: “Arrival of the Aeroméxico flight from Shanghai with medical equipment to deal with COVID-19. An airlift begins to support health institutions. Thanks to Aeroméxico, the Chinese authorities and the INSABI team that handled the operation. We move forward. ”

“We are working with several countries to ensure the reinforcement of our health institutions, in the first place, the protection (sic) due to doctors, nurses and workers. Once again congratulations to all of them on this day, “wrote the chancellor.

Our Boeing 787-8 “Peace Missionary” landed in Mexico City from Shanghai with the medical equipment purchased by the @GovernmentMX and coordinated by the @SRE_mx. We thank all pilots, flight attendants, and ground personnel for their work and commitment. pic.twitter.com/ZcMsOwJWJE – aeromexico (@Aeromexico) April 8, 2020

Today, the first of 20 flights with medical equipment arrived. It works with several countries to ensure the strengthening of our health institutions, in the first place, the protection due to doctors, nurses and workers. Again congratulations to all of them on this their day !!! – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 8, 2020

In turn, the general director of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, indicated that we received #MisioneroDePaz from Shanghai with 10 tons of # COVID19 medical equipment.