No one escaped that these past few weeks Zoom I was breaking records. And the company has confirmed it: if at the beginning of April they had 200 million daily users, now they have more than 300 million.

An impressive figure, especially if we consider that in December the platform had 10 million users. In February, according to some analysts, it registered about 13 million monthly active users.

These numbers turn out more striking if possible taking into account the chronology of headlines monopolized Zoom during these last weeks. If initially the news was its growing popularity, days later the news was marked by different privacy and security problems.

Pandemic time value

Zoom’s continued strong growth, undoubtedly caused by the coronavirus pandemic and global rise in teleworking, reveals that the group video calling platform is not accusing the concerns that had arisen around its use. More and more users use the platform.

Eric S. Yuan, head of the company and in charge of giving the good news in a videoconference offered in the last hours by Zoom, as would be expected, has highlighted the value of providing its service to people and companies to make something as basic as communication possible.

Zoom 5.0 will arrive throughout this week focused on improving the security and privacy of users

The announcement also served to present the imminent arrival of Zoom version 5.0, which aims to resolve many of the security and privacy concerns, beyond the updates released over the last few weeks. It highlights, for example, improved encryption, the setting of default passwords and a security icon for meetings.

