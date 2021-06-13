10 tips with which your car will look like new again

Let’s imagine you’ve been driving the same car for 9 years. It already has about 200,000 km, and although in general it works correctly, the feeling of a new car was forgotten years ago. It may need a little tune-up, and its paint and interior probably don’t look like it did when you got it from the dealership. We want to give you 10 tips to make you fall in love with your car again. Follow our recommendations and your car will quickly look like new again.

1) Clean your body, but for real

It is not worth taking it to the car wash and looking the other way. If you want your car to look like new again, you should wash it thoroughly. In many places they wash your car by hand for 10 euros, with a finish that makes the car wash look ridiculous and also takes care of your paint. If you are doing it yourself, you can use a pressure lance and dry it by hand. If you also use clean tires and you spend a few minutes cleaning its nooks and crannies thoroughly, it will seem that your car is new again. Tell me you don’t need a deep cleaning on your car.

You can also go for professional detailing, but it’s a more expensive option than giving it a good hand wash.

2) Wipe the glass cleaner all over the glazed surface

Use ordinary glass cleaner – although a specific product for cars is also valid – to clean all the glass surfaces of your car, both inside and out. The windows get a lot more dirty than it seems, and the film that the glass cleaner forms on the surface of the glass will prevent it from fogging up so quickly. There is nothing more unpleasant than a car whose windows show all kinds of smudges and scuffs when slightly fogged up, or have finger marks on them.

Use a cotton cloth to avoid scratches, and make sure there are no pebbles or dirt before going over with glass cleaner.

3) Restore those “draped” optics

If your car is a few years old and regularly suffers the rigors of the sun, it is possible that your headlights – made of plastic – have lost their original transparency, offering a “draped” look and preventing the lamps from shining as well as they should. A quick fix would be clean them with toothpaste, but we advise you to use a specific polish, which removes the most worn and worst-looking layer from the headlight. Use a soft cloth and a squirt of toothpaste, and be sure to quickly remove the residue with water once it’s polished.

A cheap, quick and easy solution to make your headlights look like new again.

4) Thoroughly clean the interior of the car

Cleanliness remains the key to a clean-looking car. The interior of your car may need more than a deep vacuum. Be sure to clean the dashboard with a specific product that does not damage itAnd if your cloth seats have stains and have lost all their sizing, pass them a steamer. For leather upholstery there are specific cleaning products. If the dashboard is damaged, you can choose to put a cover on it. The same can be said for that worn plastic steering wheel.

A simple air freshener can make your car look like another one every time you get in.

5) Don’t be afraid to go to the junkyard

Don’t be afraid of scrapping. If your seats no longer support your body as before or are broken, two seats in good condition with fewer kilometers can be a much cheaper option than a reupholstery and a restoration. If your bumper is broken or you need any part of the exterior of the carA junkyard is often an ideal place to look for a replacement, especially if you drive a typical car model. Remember that many cars have common parts. For example, the doors of a SEAT Córdoba were the same as those of a SEAT Ibiza.

This also applies to exhaust lines, tires, etc. Make sure that the piece you buy is in good condition, yes.

6) Update the infotainment system

Do you still have a cassette or CD-only radio? For less than 100 euros you can buy a new infotainment equipment for your car, with Bluetooth hands-free, option to play your music content in streaming and with an MP3 player via USB. And all without changing the speakers or the electrical installation of the car. Do you want your car to have a browser? Buy a smartphone mount with a suction cup, and you can use your phone as a GPS using free apps like Google Maps.

If your budget is somewhat higher, upgrade your car speakers with hi-fi units. Your ears will feel the difference.

7) Change the wiper blades

Good wiper rubbers cost less than 20 euros, and they will replace those worn out brushes that your car has, which do not clean the water properly, make unpleasant sounds and scratch your windshield. If you live in an area where it rains a lot or your car regularly supports high temperatures / sun, it is vital that you replace these tires every two years maximum. In addition to being much more pleasant in normal use, provide you with improved visibility which will result in a much better safety at the wheel.

8) Your car deserves a tune-up

One of the most important points on this list. Your car may work fine, but if you change the spark plugs and air filter, I’m sure it will work much better. You may already have to do the distribution or change the oil. You can use a new oil or high performance spark plugs if your car is gasoline. Check if you have already changed the fuel filter of the car or the oil of the gearbox. Details that together will make the driving of your car improve considerably.

In addition, it will result in better long-term mechanical reliability. And maybe there is some problem that you weren’t aware of.

9) How are your shock absorbers?

If you go over the bumps at full speed, or simply accumulate many kilometers without paying attention to them, it will be time to change the shock absorbers on your car. They are the main responsible – along with the tires – of the stability of your car, as well as its safety in curves and in the face of unforeseen events, such as an emergency dodge. Its replacement will palpably improve the dynamics of your car. If you want to opt for a more sporty behavior, you can buy harder shock absorbers.

They are the guarantors of the linear stability of your car, whether in a curve or in a straight line.

10) change tires

Do not wait for your tires to reach the legal limit of wear, you must replace them before. The dynamics of the car and your safety will improve. Follow these tips that we have collected for you if you want your tires to last longer. And if you want your car to look like another, try choosing another tire manufacturer or use a sportier tire. The difference in behavior of your car changing tires can be simply abysmal. Until you try it, you won’t check it.