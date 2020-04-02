Learn how to change the background image, audio and video settings
and share your screen with others.
The Zoom video call app has been
become incredibly popular now that millions of people around the world
we work and study from home during quarantine for the outbreak of
coronavirus. Whether you’ve been using Zoom for years or just barely
registered, there are a number of useful hidden tips, tricks and features and
fun you can find to improve your experience.
Here are 13 ways to
become a Zoom expert
1. Change your wallpaper
Virtually transport yourself to the beach,
to outer space or any other place you can imagine customizing
your background while on Zoom calls – everyone is doing it on
these days. You can read our step by step guide to change your Zoom background
on desktop and mobile app but basically go to Settings
> Virtual background and select or load the image you want from there. Without
However, you must ensure that your system meets all the requirements
to do it.
2. Mute your audio and turn the camera on and off by default
Dive by mute buttons
audio and camera as soon as you join a meeting may not be the best
experience. Prevent your coworkers from seeing the head of your bed or
Hear your cat chirp, turning it off by default. To do so, go to
Settings> Audio> Mute microphone when joining a meeting, and
then Settings> Video> Turn off my video when joining a
meeting.
3. Control the microphone using the space bar
When you are asked to speak, stop
fight with your computer to click on the microphone button. You can
press and hold the space bar to mute and activate the microphone
quickly, directly from your keyboard.
4. React with emoji on the screen
If you’re muted for a
meeting, you can still let the hosts know what you are thinking if
you use emoji reactions. Send a thumbs up or a clapping emoji
to communicate without interrupting the meeting (by default, those
Reactions have a yellow skin tone, but you can customize it in the app
Desktop Zoom).
To react during a meeting,
click on the Reactions tab at the bottom of the screen
meeting (it’s in the same panel to mute audio and video, right) and
choose the one you want. The emoji will disappear after 5 seconds.
If the meeting organizer
enable the non-verbal feedback function, participants can
place an icon such as a raised hand next to your name to communicate.
All participants will be able to see each other’s comments.
5. Learn keyboard shortcuts
For those who do not like to click
on the screen, Zoom has a lot of useful keyboard shortcuts for
help you navigate the application on your desktop without using the mouse or
mouse. Find commands to join a meeting, start or stop the meeting
recording, enter full screen and share your screen (more about that
down). Check out the full list of Zoom keyboard shortcuts here.
6. Activate gallery view
The Gallery view option
gallery) allows you to see everyone in the meeting at once, rather than just at
speaking person. To activate it, click on the tab that says “View
gallery ”in the upper right corner. If the meeting has 49
Attendees or less, you will see all their screens on one page. Yes there are more,
You will have the option to move between multiple pages. Change it again by doing
click on Speaker view in the same upper right corner.
7. Hide participants who don’t use video
In a bigger call, you
screen can be crowded with participants, which can be a
distraction, especially if some don’t have their cameras on. You can
hide participants who are not using video by going Settings> Video
> Meetings, and choose Hide nonvideo participants.
8. Share your screen
Share your screen for a meeting
Zoom (or to watch a movie or play a game) with other participants
by clicking the screen share icon on the toolbar in the
bottom of the meeting screen. You will have the option to share
your entire desktop or just one of the windows you’ve opened. Click on the
red stop sharing button at the top of the screen to return to
be a normal participant in the meeting.
9. Add a beauty background
You’ve probably heard
all tips on working from home: wake up on time, shower,
dressing up like it was a day at the office, etc. But if it’s one of those
days when you don’t think you look better, Zoom has an answer: a
function called Retouch my appearance. Basically it’s a smoothing filter,
like the one you will find on Instagram, FaceTune or your selfie camera
phone.
To activate it, click on the arrow
up next to Start video. Click on Video Settings and
under My video, check the Retouch my appearance box. Ready!
10. Record the meeting on your computer
Both Zoom subscribers
free as paid ones can record your meeting on your laptop
or computer using the desktop application (cannot record on mobile
right now, unless you have a paid account; keep reading to get
more information about it). Those recorded files can be uploaded to a
file storage service like Google Drive or Dropbox, or in a
video streaming service like YouTube or Vimeo.
To enable local recording, go
a Settings> Recording and activate it. When you host a Zoom meeting,
click the Burn icon on the bottom toolbar.
Source: CNet.com
