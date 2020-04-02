Learn how to change the background image, audio and video settings

and share your screen with others.

The Zoom video call app has been

become incredibly popular now that millions of people around the world

we work and study from home during quarantine for the outbreak of

coronavirus. Whether you’ve been using Zoom for years or just barely

registered, there are a number of useful hidden tips, tricks and features and

fun you can find to improve your experience.

Here are 13 ways to

become a Zoom expert

1. Change your wallpaper

Virtually transport yourself to the beach,

to outer space or any other place you can imagine customizing

your background while on Zoom calls – everyone is doing it on

these days. You can read our step by step guide to change your Zoom background

on desktop and mobile app but basically go to Settings

> Virtual background and select or load the image you want from there. Without

However, you must ensure that your system meets all the requirements

to do it.

2. Mute your audio and turn the camera on and off by default

Dive by mute buttons

audio and camera as soon as you join a meeting may not be the best

experience. Prevent your coworkers from seeing the head of your bed or

Hear your cat chirp, turning it off by default. To do so, go to

Settings> Audio> Mute microphone when joining a meeting, and

then Settings> Video> Turn off my video when joining a

meeting.

3. Control the microphone using the space bar

When you are asked to speak, stop

fight with your computer to click on the microphone button. You can

press and hold the space bar to mute and activate the microphone

quickly, directly from your keyboard.

4. React with emoji on the screen

If you’re muted for a

meeting, you can still let the hosts know what you are thinking if

you use emoji reactions. Send a thumbs up or a clapping emoji

to communicate without interrupting the meeting (by default, those

Reactions have a yellow skin tone, but you can customize it in the app

Desktop Zoom).

To react during a meeting,

click on the Reactions tab at the bottom of the screen

meeting (it’s in the same panel to mute audio and video, right) and

choose the one you want. The emoji will disappear after 5 seconds.

If the meeting organizer

enable the non-verbal feedback function, participants can

place an icon such as a raised hand next to your name to communicate.

All participants will be able to see each other’s comments.

5. Learn keyboard shortcuts

For those who do not like to click

on the screen, Zoom has a lot of useful keyboard shortcuts for

help you navigate the application on your desktop without using the mouse or

mouse. Find commands to join a meeting, start or stop the meeting

recording, enter full screen and share your screen (more about that

down). Check out the full list of Zoom keyboard shortcuts here.

6. Activate gallery view

The Gallery view option

gallery) allows you to see everyone in the meeting at once, rather than just at

speaking person. To activate it, click on the tab that says “View

gallery ”in the upper right corner. If the meeting has 49

Attendees or less, you will see all their screens on one page. Yes there are more,

You will have the option to move between multiple pages. Change it again by doing

click on Speaker view in the same upper right corner.

7. Hide participants who don’t use video

In a bigger call, you

screen can be crowded with participants, which can be a

distraction, especially if some don’t have their cameras on. You can

hide participants who are not using video by going Settings> Video

> Meetings, and choose Hide nonvideo participants.

8. Share your screen

Share your screen for a meeting

Zoom (or to watch a movie or play a game) with other participants

by clicking the screen share icon on the toolbar in the

bottom of the meeting screen. You will have the option to share

your entire desktop or just one of the windows you’ve opened. Click on the

red stop sharing button at the top of the screen to return to

be a normal participant in the meeting.

9. Add a beauty background

You’ve probably heard

all tips on working from home: wake up on time, shower,

dressing up like it was a day at the office, etc. But if it’s one of those

days when you don’t think you look better, Zoom has an answer: a

function called Retouch my appearance. Basically it’s a smoothing filter,

like the one you will find on Instagram, FaceTune or your selfie camera

phone.

To activate it, click on the arrow

up next to Start video. Click on Video Settings and

under My video, check the Retouch my appearance box. Ready!

10. Record the meeting on your computer

Both Zoom subscribers

free as paid ones can record your meeting on your laptop

or computer using the desktop application (cannot record on mobile

right now, unless you have a paid account; keep reading to get

more information about it). Those recorded files can be uploaded to a

file storage service like Google Drive or Dropbox, or in a

video streaming service like YouTube or Vimeo.

To enable local recording, go

a Settings> Recording and activate it. When you host a Zoom meeting,

click the Burn icon on the bottom toolbar.

Source: CNet.com

