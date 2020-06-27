© Shutterstock

It is no secret that overexpose our skin heat It is not very intelligent, nor does it agree with proper care of it. So if you want to protect it from damage from temperature and sun, pay attention to the advice we give you here:

1. Use sunscreen

According to an article on the Real Simple portal, the use of sunscreen is inexcusable as a measure of skin careEspecially if you expect to be in the sun for a long time.

2. Apply sunscreen again

A single use of the sunscreen is not enough, you have to apply it continuously so that its protective effect continues.

3. Use sunscreen on makeup

Makeup cannot replace the function that only sunscreen can fulfill, so you have to apply it on the basis of makeup.

4. Don’t exfoliate in the morning

Exfoliating the skin involves getting rid of a layer of dead skin that protects you against UV raysSo it is an activity that you should only do at night if you plan to expose yourself to the sun during the day.

5. Don’t wax the “bikini line” before the beach

Epilating the bikini line with a laser, wax, or razor is a fairly common mistake that increases the likelihood of suffering. skin irritation.

6. Use sunscreen on your lips

The lips are very sensitive to UV rays and sunburn, so you have to apply sunscreen on them too.

© Provided by La Opinion

Photo: Pixabay

7. Don’t lie down in the sun

It is very common to lie directly in the sun when we are at the beach, but it only increases the chances of sunburn and melanoma.

8. Wash your face after the beach

Many people forget that sand, sunscreen, and other agents remain on the skin after being on the beach, so we should wash our face to clean the skin and make it look healthier.

9. Use moisturizer

The moisturizer tends to be forgotten if we go to the beach because we believe that the sea water is sufficient. It is not.

10. Change cleaner between winter and summer

It is a very common mistake not to change cleaning cream in the change between seasons. He temperature change It should be reason enough to discard the old cream.

Include these 10 tips skin care In your day-to-day life, it will powerfully reduce the chances of suffering from diseases or symptoms typical of excessive exposure of the skin to the sun during the summer. So you can protect your skin and give it the care it needs.

Sign up to receive our free newsletter in your email.