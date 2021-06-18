10 tips to make the most of it

Everything is ready for Amazon Prime Day 2021 to encourage summer shopping. A new edition of the days of offers that Amazon offers once a year exclusively for its premium customers and that this year will be held on the days June 21 and 22. And, be careful, because this year it will coincide with other special offers that our leading Spanish retailer will offer June 20-27. We are talking, yes, about PcComponentes PcDays.

We will give you full account of both as we do every year with special items where we will select the best offers available. And it will be a good opportunity because these e-commerce giants usually offer the biggest discounts of the year, even higher than those they take out on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday in November.

Tips Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon deals will be held uninterruptedly for 48 hours from midnight on Monday 21st. As in previous years, the company will offer general offers throughout the day and “flash” offers (which are usually the best) every 15 minutes and for a very limited time, selling out shortly. As in all these massive days of discounts, it is convenient to take into account a series of aspects to take better advantage of them. They are designed to prepare the purchase from Amazon, but some of them are extensive to those of PcComponentes. We remind you:

1. Subscribe to Amazon Prime

Being important the volume of business that moves these days another great objective of the same is to retain customers and attract new users. Therefore, the subscription to the Amazon Prime service is required to access Prime Day offers. In addition to access to offers, the service offers many more benefits, such as free one-day shipping for 2 million products; choice of collection point; free unlimited photo storage in PrimePhoto; discounts for reserving video games and other benefits on the Twitch service; access to movies and series on PrimeVideo; to music on Prime Music or discounts on additional content purchases. The annual subscription costs 36 euros in Spain, although, for the occasion, you can use the free trial period of one month offered by the company.

2. Check your Amazon account details

Before Prime Day begins be sure to review your premium customer details. Check the expiration date of the card you use as payment and confirm that your personal information and shipping addresses are valid and correct.

3. Download the free Amazon App

With it, Amazon Prime customers can easily access Prime Day offers anytime, anywhere and make purchases through a mobile or tablet. Through it, you can also receive notifications on your mobile of the offers that you follow or that are on your waiting list and they will notify you when an offer is about to begin. Visit amazon.es/app from your mobile to download the application, or click on the logos on this page, available for iOS and Android.

4. Consider installing the Amazon Assistant

Amazon has a specific assistant that offers notifications of offers on your PC based on extensions for the browser. Includes update of orders; notification of the offers seen; access to wish list, product comparison and other functions.

5. Stranger, you have to be very fast

Amazon says that due to the popularity of some of the products, the offers may run out … You can assure it, the best deals don’t last minutes, but seconds, especially the Flash offers that are usually the ones that offer a greater discount. Remember that once you have added one of the products to your basket, you will have a maximum of 15 minutes to confirm your purchase.

6. Use the waiting list

Even if you are late for any of these offers, If you are interested in any, get in line. All units may be booked by other customers but only momentarily. Use the waiting list and you will be notified if the product is available again. As in the previous case, you only have 15 minutes to make the purchase effective once the item is booked.

7. Shipping costs

The shipments are free for Prime Day deals and for all the millions of products sold or fulfilled by Amazon, but watch out for products sold by third-party sellers as they may have shipping costs. In terms of shipping times, they are usually as fast as usual, although some items may be delayed due to the volume of requests.

8. Returns and warranty policy

Purchases you make on Prime Day will enjoy a period of 30 day standard return. It is the same as for general sale without the campaign and calm, Amazon offers an outstanding response in these cases. Same with the warranty. The same as without a period of offers, two years in general in Spain.

9. What will be the best offers?

Amazon takes advantage of these days to promote its own line of hardware and some of them are usually the most discounted items. Echo assistants, Fire tablets or streamers, Kindle readers … If you are looking for something from Amazon’s own brand surely you will not find it cheaper throughout the year. Amazon will also offer thousands of third-party products at a discount, both its own sale and through the thousands of third-party retailers that sell on its platform.

10. Don’t get hot …

As we recommend in all these types of campaigns, be clear about your needs. Keep track of the items you intend to buy, their normal sale price, offers from other vendors, and a budget of what you are willing to spend. These types of offers usually offer very good discounts on some items, but avoid compulsive purchases. On the other hand, if you are clear about it, do not hesitate because they will be the best offers of the year on the e-commerce platform. This year, all Prime Day deals will be highlighted with a blue label.

Remember. Amazon Prime Day 2021 begins on Monday, June 21 at 00.00. And we with him because we will offer you special items with the best offers. And a few hours before we will be full with PcComponentes PcDays …