The PlayStation brand video game console offers interesting alternatives in the digital field for video game lovers.

May 11, 2020

Now, more than ever, video games are a fundamental means of entertaining andstay togetherto our friends and family. But at a time like this, we ask you are you aware of all the options you have at your fingertips to take advantage of your PlayStation 4? We list the characteristics that you must take into account when making new games and, in short, to get the most out of your video game console.

Get new games without leaving home

All PS4 models are compatible withdiscsof video games, but sometimes what we really value is immediacy. Your friend has put your long teeth talking about Control and you can not wait to try it? You will always have the option to get hold of it instantly through the PlayStation Store, where thecatalogFull console with over 2,000 games, but you can also access the game even faster with the PlayStation Now cloud gaming service, with optional downloads. You open the game, and you’re inside, it’s that easy.

Reserve the most anticipated games and discover their exclusive editions

Quick and comfortable: the digital storePlaystation storeit allows youreserve any gamePS4 as soon as possible, download it before launch, and start playing when it’s officially available. On top of that, long-awaited exclusives like Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us: Part II also featurespecial editionsthat you will only find here. For example, the former’s stock offers an avatar, dynamic theme, and a selection of music tracks with just that “pre-order” in it, but its deluxe digital edition also includes armor, gear, a commented mini art book, and more.

Games for everyone

And one of the best things about that catalog that we talked about is that there are options forAll ages. God of War has a dark and mature story that deals with adult themes; but from time to time you will want to play some multiplayer games with your friends if you are a PS Plus user, or some races with the smallest of the house in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. Each member of the house can create their ownprofile, so you will not have to tread on each other the progress of the games you share. Each one to his own, or all to one! And, in addition, they can be purchased from PC / Mac, tablet, mobile and, of course, the game console itself.

A store full of constant offers

Christmas, Black Friday, summer, Easter there is always an excuse to color the PlayStation Store with newoffers on games and services, so it is rare that you spend a long time without renewing your library with new titles. For example, DOOM Eternal (in its standard and deluxe editions) stars in this week’s offer, but the promotion of games is still active for less than 20 euros or even less, in some cases! with titles like Tekken 7, God of War, Far Cry 5 or Assassin’s Creed Origins. You also have the promotion of hidden gems where you can discover for very little real games like Risk of Rain 2, Subnautica or Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire. In other words, you don’t need to fork out big sums to get a bunch of games or renew your PS Plus subscription.

Something to discover for each type of player

How are you at the controls? It doesn’t matter if you prefer adventures inlonelyfrom Horizon: Zero Dawn or the frantic multiplayer action of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. It’s okay whether you religiously buy each new installment of your favorite saga or just download afree gameAs popular as Fortnite and you spend hundreds of hours on it. You have a place for sports, for role-playing, for strategy and even for new independent experiences and booming entertainment technologies, such asvirtual realityPlayStation VR.

Games in constant evolution and improvement

Most of the most popular PS4 games areupdateregularly to addnew content, implement new community amenities and wishes, and correct any errors that may appear. For example, think of titles like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, or FIFA 20: Ultimate Team. The first, in fact, has just presented its season 5, Loba vs. Revenant; where the narrative and the game world take a step forward introducing new mechanics and events. And so with (almost) everything!

PlayStation Now: instant access to a huge catalog of games

Getting a new game is always exciting, but how about unlockinga whole online bookstoreconstantly evolving? It’s just what the PlayStation Now subscription service offers, hosting hundreds of games not just on PS4, but also on PS3 and even PS2 classics. Bloodborne, Spider-Man, God of War 3: Remastered, Fallout 4, Rainbow Six: Siege, Shadow of the Tomb Raider there is plenty to choose from, and you can try all of these games and more through the cloud or viadownload. What suits you best. And it can also be used from PC!

Always in company with PlayStation Plus

PS Plus is already in charge of taking home the company of yourfriendsto play with them over the internet although that’s only the beginning. Any Rocket League games after class? Sure, but play with them through a PlayStation group, record your captures and best clips, and share them with the rest of thecommunityusing the functionSharePlay, at your fingertips directly with the Share button on the remote. And if you want something more personal, create or join a community with its own social spaces to find a game and add other players with similar interests to your list.

Expand your collection with Games with Plus

Aside from social features, multiplayer for compatible games, exclusive offers and additional discounts from the PS Store, PlayStation Plus subscribers also receivefree gamesevery month, some as powerful as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, the legendary Shadow of the Colossus or even BioShock: The Collection. And do not think that these games evaporate in a few weeks, no: as long as you remain subscribed, your collection will not stopincrease. And if you have to pause, neglect; Your PS Plus games will be available again when you return to pick them up right where you left off.

Games that support a good cause

You will often find that games delivered via PlayStation Plus are accompanied by some kind of add-on withsocial sensitivityyou will be happy to discover. Thus, the programPlayStation TalentsSupport national developers by bringing games like Holfraine or Treasure Rangers to your hands, where a boy with autism sneaks between the main campus to demonstrate his heroism throughout the adventure.

