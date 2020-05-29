No get fat without exercising It is an ideal situation for those who do not have the possibility to exercise as they wish. However, it is not an easy thing, since it requires a lot of dedication and a good diet.

Although it is not easy, but it is not impossible, as you will see through the following 10 tips to avoid gaining weight without exercising.

1. Drink water

According to an article in the Better with Health portal, water helps us eliminate toxins from our body, fulfilling an ideal purifying function to maintain our weight.

2. Don’t cut calories

A hypocaloric diet will accustom our body to use less energy, which will make it more difficult to waste energy and, therefore, get rid of calories.

3. Choose fats well

The Saturated fats They are those that represent a danger to our body, so their presence in our diet must be reduced.

4. Use cayenne for stews

Cayenne pepper is a useful ingredient for not get fat without exercising because it eliminates calories in our body. Its inclusion must be progressive so as not to abuse it and generate gastric problems.

5. Consume infusion of ginger

Ginger helps a lot in our digestion and also in fluid removal, making it a recurring element in any diet aimed at weight loss.

Photo: Shutterstock

6. Coconut oil (maybe)

There is a rumor around the coconut oil which claims that this ingredient increases our ability to burn calories, but a study by Oxford Brooks University has denied it. That is why its consumption is at the discretion of everyone.

7. Food rich in vegetables

Vegetables are usually low in calories, making them an ideal food group so as not to gain weight without exercising.

8. Multiple meals a day

You can increase your energy expenditure by having multiple meals a day. These dishes shouldn’t fill you at all, but they should give you a certain feeling of satiety.

9. Beware of stimulants

Photo: Pixabay

Cola and coffee are two stimulants that help us stay active and awake, but it has side effects that can promote fat accumulation, so we should not consume them frequently.

10. rest

Research conducted at the University of Chicago concluded that poor sleep disrupts the nervous system, and also stimulates weight gain. From this, it is important that you always let’s rest the amount of time our body needs, no more no less.

Be aware of what we consume It is necessary so that our weight does not get out of control and we take care of our health. As reflected in the previous 10 tips, this considers many factors, making it not an easy matter. However, with dedication, it can be accomplished.

.