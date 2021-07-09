10 tips from the DGT to drive safely in summer | Motor

Are you traveling to your vacation destination by road? If the answer is yes, take note of these 10 tips from the General Directorate of Traffic to drive safely in summer.

Due to the health crisis, many Spaniards have chosen a national destination for their summer vacations. As a consequence, the DGT expects a high rate of road displacements, so it will put extreme vigilance on our roads with drones, radars and other operations.

Being behind the wheel for several hours is a great effort for the driver, especially if we take into account the added difficulties caused by high temperatures. For this reason, it is important to exercise extreme caution, especially on the dates that coincide with the vacation departure operation.

In order for us to reach our destination safely, the DGT provided us a few days ago with a series of tips to avoid fatigue during a long trip.

Now, from Traffic they expand their list of recommendations with 10 tips for safe summer driving. Take note and put them into practice when you go on vacation:

Put on your belt. That the belt saves lives is something that we all have clear today, but even so there are still people who do not use it. Put it on and make sure the passengers use it. Use the SRI correctly. Child restraint systems must be properly anchored and rearranged whenever possible. The lives of the children who travel with you depend on it, so do not neglect that they work properly. Place your luggage well. Prevent movements in the trunk while driving. To do this, place the heaviest packages below and in the center to provide stability. Check your vehicle in advance. Get your car ready before you go on a trip. Check the general condition of your vehicle and pay special attention to the tires. If the rubber is worn or the depth of the tread is less than 1.6mm, replace them. Plan breaks. Fatigue can play tricks on you behind the wheel. Plan your rest before leaving, so that you make a stop every 200 km or 2 hours of travel.

Hydrate and eat light. Drink water constantly and eat light meals so that the food does not make you sleepy. Keep the car cool. Prevent the car temperature from exceeding 23%. The heat produces drowsiness and from 35 ° C symptoms similar to a 0.5 mg breathalyzer appear. Beware of medications. Read the drug leaflet if you take it before or while driving. Some have contraindications that can endanger your life and that of others. Attention to overtaking. Overtaking is one of the most dangerous maneuvers that can be carried out behind the wheel, since many factors influence the driver’s control. Avoid risky overtaking and travel in the right lane on a regular basis. Find out about the state of the roads. The DGT has Infocar, a service to know the roads in real time. Consult it to know in advance what is the situation of the roads you are going to use and avoid surprises.