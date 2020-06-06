The Dragon Ball universe has left us impressive fights throughout history. These combats have been carried out mainly by strong men like Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo, Gohan, Trunks or if, Yamcha, but on some occasions it has been women who have had to save the world or who have made things difficult for our friends. And it is that, the series created by Akira Toriyama It has a good number of female characters capable of giving a good beat to whoever it takes if the situation requires it. Therefore, today we will talk about 10 times Dragon Ball girls proved to be better than Warriors Z.

A review of 10 times when the Dragon Ball girls proved to be better than the Z Warriors.

Arale, the little girl capable of defeating Vegeta

The protagonist of Dr slump, another manga created by Akira Toriyama, has an important link to Dragon Ball. We saw her appear in Dragon Ball when Goku was still a child to help him fight the Red Ribbon Army and there he showed off his skills. The power of Arale It is so big that it could even split the ground in two with a single blow, something that at that time was not common in Dragon Ball. More recently We have been able to see Arale making a small cameo in Dragon Ball Super to beat up Vegeta, which is said soon.

For the umpteenth time, Vegeta’s arrogance came face to face.

A-18 smashed Vegeta’s arm

Since the Dr Gero’s Androids first appearing in Dragon Ball Z, we realized that A-18 had great power. That stylized and sensual looking ginoid, which is also known as C-18, was ruthless and lethal. A-18 He did not hesitate to attack whoever it took to achieve his objectives and none of the Z Warriors had enough power to stand up to him at the time. So much so that when Vegeta faced her doing transformed into Super Saiyan, he came out of the duel with a broken arm because of a simple kick. When Krillin used the Dragon Balls to make her human and raise a family with her, A-18’s character softened considerably, but she remained one of the toughest Dragon Ball women.

Bulma stood up to Bills

Maybe Bulma She is not the woman with the most muscular strength in Dragon Ball, but she is one of the toughest in terms of personality. Present in the manganime since its inception, Bulma has always been faithful to her friends, pursuing her dreams and doing whatever it took to achieve them. She accompanied the Z Warriors to Namek, standing up to Frieza’s troops and has been the only one capable of softening the heart of Prince Saiyan. Vegeta himself said it: “the blood of the saiyan only attracts women of strong character.” And he was not without reason because if something is left to Bulma, it is character. A good example of this was the slap that he gave to Bills himself, God of Destruction, when he appeared on Earth for the first time. And that Bills had already defeated several of the Z Warriors.

You have to have them well put to slap a God of Destruction.

Caulifla, the fastest to reach Super Saiyan level 2

Dragon Ball Super has been a before and after in the series in every way. Among the many surprises that this new stage has brought us is the presentation of Caulifla, the first woman to reach the Super Saiyan level in all Dragon Ball. This warrior from Universe 6 left us with her mouth open as well reach Super Saiyan 2 level faster than any other character so far. In addition, Caulifla also achieved the Super Saiyan Dai Ni Dankai transformation, greatly increasing his muscle mass and showing great skills for combat.

With that slim and small look, Caulifa hides great power.

Chichí, in search of the new protector of Earth

Very similar to Bulma’s case is that of Chichi, Milk for our Latin American friends. Although this female character did show a warrior character at the beginning of Dragon Ball, over time its weight in combat was reduced to the minimum existence. That yes, the personality of Chichí has ​​not changed anything and is still a danger when angry. Also, although with Gohan she was very protective, the death of Goku in his battle against Cell made him see that the world needed a new protector. So, Chichí took charge of the matter and decided to train his second son in martial arts, becoming the first teacher of young Goten and being key to reaching the Super Saiyan state so young. Later, aware that his power was not so advanced, Chichí ceded the tutelage of Goten, as far as fighting was concerned, to the Z Warriors so that they could help him develop his power, at which point Gohan became the his brother’s main teacher.

Kale defeated Golden Frieza without disheveled

If a moment ago we were talking about Caulifla as the first woman to transform into a Super Saiyan in all Dragon Ball, we cannot forget about Kale, his partner. This character is also capable of transforming into Super Saiyan and although in the anime she has been somewhat shy and hesitant with her combat capabilities, in the manga we have seen her with much more determination. And it is that, in the pages of Dragon Ball Super, Kale is the most powerful saiyan in Universe 6, even capable of defeating Golden Frieza with almost no effort..

Bring that little face here, I stamp it on the ground, Frieza.

Kefla pushed Goku to the limit

But if we talk about the toughest Dragon Ball girls on a physical level, Kefla deserves a special mention. This is the merger between Caulifla and Kale, so you can already get an idea of ​​how far his combat power goes (the 9,000 units that impressed Vegeta in his day are very short). When the two warriors merged resulting in Kefla in the anime, Goku was forced to reach the Ultra Instinct level in order to have victory options, there is nothing.

Kefla could not do anything against the most spectacular Kame Hame Ha of Goku Ultra Instinct.

Launch, the dream and the nightmare of Muten Roshi

Despite being one of the most charismatic and interesting female characters from the first stage of Dragon Ball, Launch He was forgotten when his friends grew up. The great peculiarity of Launch is that he had two different personalities and aspects between which he unintentionally changes when sneezing. On one side was the brunette Launch, a sweet and friendly girl. On the other, the blonde Launch, a lethal and furious fighter who committed crimes for fun and who kept all men firm. For a time he shared the Kame House with the Master Muten Rōshi and it goes that the old green did not take good blows.

Muten Roshi’s spicy occurrences with Launch played him more than a trick.

Pan, key for Goku to reach Super Saiyan God

Although it is no longer part of the official franchise canon, Dragon Ball GT showed us the children’s version of Bread, Goku’s granddaughter who was already introduced at the end of Dragon Ball Z. It was in GT that we saw that Pan was a worthy heir to her family, having developed a strong attraction for adventure and combat. Now that Dragon Ball Super has replaced GT, Pan is back to being a baby but that hasn’t stopped him from starting to show signs of his power by fly for the first time with just a few months to live. Furthermore, within the official canon of Dragon Ball Super, Pan helped Goku reach the Super Saiyan God level, giving him his strength even while inside Videl’s belly. On the other hand, when Dragon Ball Z ended in his day, a non-canonical series called Dragon Ball Kosai was created in which we saw a small scene in which a small 4-year-old Pan faced a Goten already grown in the 28th tournament of martial arts and this combat ended with the victory of Gohan’s daughter.

Pan gave his uncle what he deserved at the 28th Martial Arts Tournament.

Videl, justice against crime

Lastly, we didn’t want to leave without mentioning Videl. Mr. Satan’s daughter managed to conquer Gohan’s heart at first sight and not just because of her beauty. Pan is a full-blown tough girl with extensive knowledge of martial arts and a very dominant personality. Without a doubt, we are facing one of the most powerful humans in Dragon Ball so much that He did not hesitate to fight crime in his free time during his youth with Gohan in the Super Saiyaman 2 costume..

Videl fought crime alongside Gohan dressed as a Grand Saiyaman.

Thus we come to the end of our review of the 10 moments in which the women of Dragon Ball took the reins. It is clear that throughout all the sagas of the series created by Akira Toriyama many tough girls have appeared and for this reason we invite you to tell us which are your favorites in the section reserved for comments that you will find a little further down.

