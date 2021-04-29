10 things you would never expect to be able to buy at Zara

Zara store in London. (Photo: John Keeble via Getty Images)

That Zara is a giant in the world of fashion and textiles is a fact. The Inditex brand has more than 2,000 establishments around the world and managed to close the fateful 2020 with profits of more than 1,100 million euros despite having obtained 70% less profit than a normal year, as reported by its president Pablo Island.

However, Amancio Ortega’s firm seems to have outgrown the world of clothing and is increasingly expanding its range of products, especially in the Zara Home chain, founded in 2003, where home textile products were initially sold. , decoration or kitchenware.

In September 2020, Zara launched its latest Stationery innovation, a stationery line in which they sell a selection of pencils, pens and notebooks from which they have launched a new collection this week.

But this has not been Zara’s only foray into other products that are far from shirts or shoes, these are some other products that you can buy in their stores and that you would never imagine seeing there.

Erasers, pencils, or staples

Within the Stationery line, Zara includes various types of notebooks, desk organizers or iron-imitation pens. However, there are also objects typical of any neighborhood stationery to use such as pencils (pack of 3 to 9.99 euros), erasers (1.99 euros) or staples for your stapler model (2.99 euros per package of 1000).

Eraser from Zara Home. (Photo: Zara)

Clothes for dogs

In February 2021, the low-cost brand decided that fashion was not only about people, but also about dogs and launched a line for pets to be the most elegant. Among the garments were from a scarf-blanket for the neck for 15.95 euros, or a waistcoat for 25.95 euros. Over the months, the com …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.