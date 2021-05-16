10 things you didn’t know about the creator of Girls

Jemima and ‘Tiny Furniture’

Lena met Jemima Kirke, daughter of musician Simon Kirke, at Saint Ann’s School of Art in Brooklyn. Jemima Kirke co-starred with Lena in her second feature film, ‘Tiny Furniture’ (the first was ‘Creative Nonfiction’). Jemima and Lena would work together again a couple of years later on ‘Girls’.

For its part, ‘Tiny Furniture’ (which cost $ 45,000 and recorded in 18 days in her mother’s apartment) tells the story of a young woman who returns home after graduating, but is still lost in life. It won the Best Screenplay award at the Independent Spirit Awards.