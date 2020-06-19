LeBron James is one of the most important athletes in the world, which means that the majority of fans of the NBA They know your entire biography, but there are always more hidden data that are worth knowing.

In this series of articles we are going to investigate biographical data of the stars of the best league in the world and we are going to start with the number one of current basketball.

1. He asked to appear in the draft at just 17 years old

When he was just a teenager, LeBron was already well known because everyone saw him as Jordan’s successor. It was even covered in the Slam magazine that gave him the nickname of « the Chosen One ». That’s why when he was still at St Mary Vincent High School, in his hometown, he tried to appear in the draft, but the rules indicated that he had to complete his student stage before being a professional.

2. He wore number 6 for his children

During his first years in Cleveland, James played with 23 on his back in honor of Jordan. However, when he signed for the Miami Heat he changed his number to 6 in a decision that people did not understand. However, he was in charge of clarifying the reason for his decision.

Their first two children: LeBron James Jr and Bryce Maximus were born on October 6, 2004, the first, and on July 6, 2007 the second. When he returned to the Cavaliers, the first number he had used in the NBA also returned.

3. He got the MVP, the Finals MVP and the Olympic gold in the same year

One more statistic that brings you closer to Michael Jordan. Both are the only players to have won these three awards in the same season. It was in 2012, when Lebron was the best player of the season, the best also in his first ring with the Miami Heat and gold in London 2012 with the United States.

4. He is a great follower of Barack Obama

In the run-up to the election in which he became the first African-American president in the history of the United States, Obama held a meeting with his voters at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, and “The King” did not hesitate to attend for show your support.

5. You’ve never lost in a first round of the playoffs

In 13 of his 15 years in the NBA he has contested the playoffs for the title. Only last year with the Los Angeles Lakers and in his second season in the league with the Cavaliers, he had no chance of getting the ring. The most surprising thing is that in none of his playoff appearances has he been eliminated in the first round.

6. He is a minority shareholder of Liverpool

Femway Sports is the company that has its image rights and this company acquired part of the Liverpooll in 2011. This means that the player born in Akron has 2% of the English club. At the time you bought them, they were worth nearly $ 7 million, and now they’ve quintupled in value.

7.It is ambidextrous

As he has told on more than one occasion, Lebron learning to handle the left hand seeing the companions with whom he played when he was young. Therefore, it is not uncommon to see him make magnificent passes with his left foot during games and even write with it.

8. Has a lifetime contract with Nike

When he was about to start his career in the best league in the world, all sports companies wanted to dress what was considered the successor to Michael Jordan. It was the Oregon company that finally got it and in 2015 signed the first lifetime contract in its history. The amount that LeBron entered is almost 1 billion dollars

9. Do not use social networks during the Playoffs

To level up at the most important time of the season the way James does, it takes tremendous concentration. To abstract himself as much as possible, during the entire duration of the postseason, he dedicates his time to doing different activities, mainly reading, but nothing on social networks.

10. He loves meditation

To have LeBron’s physique at 35, it takes a lot of training, but there is also another trick. « The King » is passionate about meditation and it is very common that a few minutes before each game I dedicate some time to this routine.