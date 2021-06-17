10 things you did not know about Paulina Rubio

Curiosities about “the golden girl” on her 50th birthday.

‘Pau’ assures that the first kiss they gave him was when he was part of the Group Timbiriche, although he did not reveal who the lucky one was.

The ‘Golden Girl’ claims to be a citizen of ‘the three M‘: Miami, Mexico and Madrid.

His favorite album is from Lenny Kravitz and she takes it with her wherever she goes.

He likes to eat a little of everything, but his weakness is chocolate covered apples.

His favorite colors are black and Golden.

Paulina Rubio has not won any Latin GrammyHowever, she has been nominated several times.

Paulina Rubio’s ex-partners take her to the courts for the custody of their children.

His favorite garment is the shawls and the hats, she commented “they make me very feminine”.

His mother Susana Dosamantes defends her from her ex-partners, as a provider for her family, from her various problems of tax, mortgage and bank debt. She is your number one protector.

If you were not a star, what would you be “:” Writer, dancer or skater“