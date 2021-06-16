10 Things you did not know about Akin Akinözü, the heartthrob of ‘Hercai: Love and revenge’

Next June 22 you will not be able to get out of your seat, because Telemundo will premiere on the dot of 9 pm/8C Hercai: Love and Revenge , the Turkish drama that everyone talks about and that has captivated audiences around the world. The fiction, starring Ebru Şahin Y Akin Akinözü, arrives in the United States and we have for you some interesting facts about the protagonist, who has become a true steal of hearts with that striking look and his perfectly profiled beard.

Hercai: Love and revenge, takes place in Midyat, in the province of Mardin in Turkey, and tells the story of Reyyan Sadoglu (Şahin) and Miran Aslanbey (Akinözü); an impossible love that was born out of revenge and betrayal. Fueled by the desire for revenge, Miran plans to avenge the deaths of his parents, because according to his grandmother, they lost their lives at the hands of Reyyan’s father. On the other hand, Reyyan wishes to escape from the yoke of his grandfather, and on his way he will meet Miran. She will fall in love with Miran without knowing her true intentions, and he will discover that her love is stronger than hatred.