It is likely that these days the vast majority have nostalgically remembered what life was like a few years ago, and we do not blame them because many things have changed in the blink of an eye. Speaking specifically about music, with the advancement of technology we have seen how the way we listen to it has evolved, the way in which our grandparents put the artists of their early years is not the same and probably will not be the same with the next generations.

Over the years, We have seen how some formats have gone down, others have been reborn, but always in our favor, to have a chance to take the songs that represent us everywhere or we just don’t stop listening. It seems incredible but in these times where the girl listens to music through digital platforms sounds like prehistoric things that were normal before, like going to buy a record, having a Walkman and even downloading songs from the internet.

This time to fall for a while in healthy nostalgia and remember that time when everything was easier, We decided to put together a list of 10 things that we are sure we all did in order to listen to the songs we love, to realize that we are indeed old (It is worth throwing the tear if any of them brings you a good memory).

We know that many are fans of vinyl and have revived in recent years, but we are sure that if we show the little ones, many of these records will look at us with the face of what ?!

Thanks to the vinyls you could get a huge music library, which is probably worth a few thousand morlacos right now.

Listening to a record was quite a religious experience, because we needed devices (sometimes the size of a piece of furniture) to play them. But in the end the reward was throwing it at us from start to finish, right?

Fortunately, technology advanced and with it came inventions that made it easier to carry our favorite tracks such as the cassette and the Walkman, although you always had to carry a pen to listen to it again. Later would come the CD and then the Discman, making the experience of

Thanks to the cassette and the CD, we found a way to record our favorite songs on them and when you mixed them you had a completely new album. By the way, do you remember these?

Before we had the blessed digital platforms, we had to go buy a record from our trusted store, and they gave you a chance to listen to it and thus decide for the good. Who did not spend hours discovering new bands attached to the headphones that were in stores?

We know that many around here do remember it, but for the new generations – and believe it or not – MTV used to spend music videos toooooo much time and there you could listen to the artists of the moment or those who would break it in the future. Although you had to be within range because you could pass the grooves that beat you.

When the internet officially arrived – and although Lars Ulrich gets angry – we started downloading illegally, some of our favorite songs are not made on shows like Ares, LimeWire and more in a format that changed our lives, MP3. Giving us a chance to go down as if there were no tomorrow all kinds of songs.

But the boom in this format would come in 2001, when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPod in history, completely revolutionizing the way we listened to music, they were also incredible because of how compact they were. They also introduced us to iTunes, which many consider to be the first music platform.

Thanks to the wonderful MP3, in the mid-2000s many phones began to have the ability to play music. It was here when we all started wanting a cell phone, beyond asking for a chat with our friends, did they not want one of these little by little?

Do you remember all these things we did? What others were missing? Do you have a special memory with any of these objects or moments?