Tourism is one of the industries that needs to be reactivated with special care. We are not only talking about one of the crucial sectors for the world economy, but it is also a segment that, if not taken care of in detail, could be the engine that could drive a second outbreak. Given this reality, it is a fact that your next flight is totally different.

According to the OECD, national tourism is not only one of the government’s historical priorities, but a key part of the global market. Forbes recognizes it as the most common destination among consumers in the United States, especially on its beaches. According to Travel Pulse, it is one of the factors that contributes to improving local GDP.

Tourism in figures

In terms of statistics, there are also several interesting facts about tourism in Mexico. According to INEGI, only tourists who entered the country by air spent one thousand 973 million dollars in products and services throughout 2019.

The truth is that in the face of the pandemic these figures would drop significantly. According to a recent report by Cicotur Anahuac, a drop in income is expected for 172.9 billion pesos within this industry. The document presents two possible scenarios for the tourism industry:

« In a scenario in which 75 percent of domestic trips and 80 percent of those destined for Mexico are canceled, the reduction in inbound and inbound tourism consumption would be 239.2 billion pesos; in a more conservative scenario of the affectation – cancellation of 50 percent of domestic trips and 80 percent of those that go to Mexico – the affectation would be 172.9 billion pesos. In the event of the worst scenario – a reduction in tourist consumption of almost 240 billion pesos – it is worth noting that this figure is 25 percent more than what the Dos Bocas refinery would cost, 1.7 times the investment forecast for the Mayan train, 84 percent of the positive balance of the Tourism Balance in 2019, a little more than the entire budget of the Health Sector in 2020, almost half of oil exports in 2019, 47 times the budget of the Tourism Sector federal and is equivalent to 12.3 points of tourism GDP ”.

Your flight will never be the same

In the shadow of these figures, the need for airlines and other companies that belong to the sector to safeguard the health of their employees and travelers is presented, with which measures have been implemented that seek to achieve this end and that will irreparably and radical the way in which people travel.

In addition to the sanitary measures that must be taken on each flight, there are recommendations and regulations that both airlines and passengers must follow and, in this regard, considering information collected by El Universal, we list 10 rules that must be followed from now on. and indefinitely when traveling in Mexico and the United States:

Before taking a flight from any airport in Mexico, you must fill out the Questionnaire to Identify Risk Factors in Travelers, which is an online format that seeks to understand the travel history of each passenger as well as their health status. Once this form is completed, a QR code will be obtained, which will be requested in the security filters located at the airports.

The main airlines request that the Online check-in to avoid lines and contact with other people. In fact, some brands like United Airlines have deactivated their self-service kiosks to meet this requirement.

If you have to document and did not do the online check-in, you must go longer than estimated to carry out these processes, since various airlines have taken steps to keep healthy distance and follow recommendations of security. For example, Aeroméxico and American Airlines will limit the service of their counters.

Boarding for each flight on most airlines will be done back to front, while in the same way that VivaAerobus does, many eras are limiting boarding by groups of 30 people, who must disinfect footwear upon entering the plane.

The Hand luggage must be accommodated on your own. On some airlines such as Delta, the flight crew is instructed not to assist passengers in placing their bags in the overhead compartments in order to avoid contact and keep distance.

All passengers must wear face masks before, during and after each flight. The only time when this input can be dispensed with would be when consuming food and in the event of cabin depressurization.

Airline surcharges like Volaris will not use the classic ones chews and ties of their uniforms.

On some airlines, the food service will be limited. For example, American Airlines is implementing changes in food services, limiting them according to the duration of the flights, while United Airlines on short flights, that is, from one hour to two hours and 20 minutes, will only offer food to cabin travelers Premium.

Major airlines in the United States and Mexico are using fhospital grade air filtersIn fact, brands like Interjet claim that these cabin purification systems provide a complete change of air every three minutes.

The luggage will be disinfected at the beginning and end of each trip on most flights by much of the airlines.

