10 technological books to disconnect and enjoy the summer

One of the most deeply rooted traditions that we maintain at MCPRO is to recommend a selection of “technological” books that allow you to disconnect almost completely in summer.

This year could not be less and in our «editorial selection of 2021» we recommend two «dystopian» novels, a book that we are sure will make you laugh for hours and a few essays that directly address some of the problems that concern the most in today and in which technology is either the cause, or the answer: from addiction to social networks and screens, to climate change. We begin.

“Klara and the Sun” – Kazuo Ishiguro

Kazuo Ishiguro reflects in his new novel “Klara and the Sun” on one of the perhaps most hackneyed elements of science fiction: can robots and artificial intelligences have feelings? He does it of course, with the style that characterizes the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature.

In his new job, perhaps inherited from the famous “Never leave me”, Ishiguro puts us in the shoes of Klara, an AA (Artificial Friend) specialized in childcare. Klara spends her days in a store, waiting for someone to buy her and take her to a house, a home. While you wait, take in the outside from the shop window. He observes the passers-by, their attitudes, their gestures, their way of walking, and he witnesses some episodes that he does not quite understand, such as a strange fight between two taxi drivers. Klara is also different: more observant and more “intelligent” than the rest of her peers. What will the world that awaits you outside be like?

“Press Reset: Ruin and Recovery in the Video Game Industry” – Jason Schreier

Jason Schreier is one of the most veteran journalists when it comes to covering the great stories, the releases and also the intrigues that have surrounded the video game industry for decades. In “Press Reset” he paints a portrait of a sector much less “cool” than it appears to be and of how industry professionals have to reinvent themselves.

Through the pages of the book and its many interviews, we discover a world that speaks of hostile takeovers, bosses abusing their privileges, bad checks and launches that promised to be successful, only to fail miserably.

The most interesting thing, however, is the reflection he makes about why, at a time when the video game sector generates more money than ever, it is so difficult to earn a living and develop a decent career for many of its grassroots workers.

“The Accidental Influencer: How My Need to Get Likes Nearly Ruined My Life” – Bella Younger

What does Instagram give us? What does it really mean to be an “influencer”? What is your personal cost? In “The Accidental Influencer”, Bella Younger tells us what it was like for her to be inside that whirlwind … with the great sense of humor that this well-known comedian has.

The action starts one day in 2016, when Bella discovers that she has accumulated 75,000 followers overnight and the “likes” accumulate by the hundreds every minute that passes. In a few hours he becomes a “celebrity” who is invited to all kinds of events and whose opinion, as normal as anyone else’s, begins to count.

But although the constant stream of notifications fuels his endorphins, life in that artificial world begins to take its toll. As his carefree presence flourishes on the Internet, his health begins to suffer the consequences outside of it, which ends up entering a clinic to treat his addiction to social networks.

“How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” – Bill Gates

Virtually no one denies that climate change has become one of the main threats facing humanity. Bill Gates certainly does not do so, who in “How to avoid a climate disaster” raises the alarm again … at the same time propose some solutions.

With the help of some of the world’s leading experts in fields such as physics, chemistry, biology or engineering … but also in political science and finance, Gates explains what in his opinion should be done to stop the slide of the planet towards what is otherwise shape will be an environmental disaster for sure.

Drawing on his knowledge of innovation and what it takes to introduce new ideas, Gates further describes the areas where technology is helping to reduce emissions, where and how current technology can be made to work more effectively, where cutting-edge technologies are needed and who is working on R&D processes that can be decisive.

«5Dot.Con. How To Rip off a Con artist »- James Veitch

The princess eager to hand over her inheritance, the family friend unexpectedly stranded in the Philippines, the lonely Russian beauty in search of love… all that spam SPAM reaches our inboxes with requests for help and almost always, for money. In Dot.Con, James Veitch finally answers the question, what if you answered?

What if you answered that princess who asks you for money in Gmail? Veitch immerses himself in this absurd email scam culture, playing scammers in their own field. A light but very fun book, ideal for relaxing on the beach this summer.

“Hello World” – Hannah Fry

Should we give all the power to the machines? The algorithms already decide, without human help, jail sentences, clinical treatments and even the fate of a car that is headed directly to run over a child.

In “Hello World”, Hannah Fry marks an imposing essay that, from mathematics, sociology and new technological horizons, projects a new world. A fine-tuned text that does not demonize algorithmsBut the use they are often put by their creators and users, which is why this crucial book is about us: who we are and who we want to be.

“The Like Generation: Survival Guide for Mothers and Fathers in the Multiscreen Era” – Javier López Menacho

Fathers and mothers open the door to their children’s room, and there they see them, late at night, alone, in front of a window of infinite possibilities. On the other side, a legion of software engineers and marketing experts work to keep you glued to the screen.

Responsible use of mobile phones seems an unequal struggle: willpower is not enough when we fight with algorithms and cutting-edge technology. But although the task is arduous, addressing a healthy coexistence with mobile technology is essential to achieve optimal emotional development in young people.

This book tries to understand the concerns of children and adolescents, and provide possible answers to the dangers they may face such as sexting, grooming, cyberbullying, trolling, fraping … the list of threats is becoming more and more extensive.

“Superficial: What is the Internet doing with our minds?” – Nicholas G. Carr

“Does Google make us stupid?” Nicholas Carr thus condensed, in the title of a famous article, one of the most important debates of our time: while we enjoy the benefits of the Web, are we sacrificing our ability to read and think deeply? In this book, Carr develops his arguments to create one of the most revealing analyzes of the intellectual and cultural consequences of the Internet published to date.

Our brain, as scientific and historical evidence shows, changes in response to our experiences, and the technology we use to find, store, and share information can literally alter our neural processes. For Carr, the Internet is reconfiguring us in its own image, making us more adept at handling and superficially browsing information but less capable of concentration, contemplation and reflection.

“Click to Kill Them All” – Bruce Schneier

Your house and your car are already smart! They can kill you now! Autonomous cars, smart thermostats and refrigerators, drones equipped with behavioral algorithms … The Internet of Things is a reality and the more devices are connected, the easier it will be for someone very bad to end life on this planet. It is not a joke, nor is it futurology.

At least this is the starting point for Bruce Schneier, the authoritative voice where there is in Internet security. While we all fill our mouths talking about the theft of data and cookies, he goes further and draws a future in which we will have to know how to stop the cutting-edge digital terrorist: the one that will soon cause cars to go off the road , pacemakers stop working, your home security is disabled, or biological printers print a deadly virus.

“Ready Player TWO” – Ernest Cline

After the success of the publication of “Ready player ONE” and above all, its adaptation to the cinema by Spielberg, Ernest Cline once again introduces us to the OASIS, that world of virtual reality in which everything is possible.

Days after winning the competition devised by James Halliday, the founder of OASIS, Wade Watts makes a discovery that changes everything. Hidden in Halliday’s safes and waiting for his heir to find it, is a technological advance that will change the world againoy will make OASIS a thousand times more amazing (and addictive) place than Wade ever thought possible.