10 surprising facts about trees

Trees are the oldest living organisms on planet Earth. They have been with us since the end of the last Ice Age, which ended 10 000 years ago, in which the global temperature of the Earth dropped, the poles and glaciers grew, and consequently the transformation of ecosystems took place.

These prodigious beings transform carbon dioxide into oxygen and are vital to life. It is estimated that a single mature, leafy tree produces a daily supply of oxygen for 2 to 10 people. Phytoplankton in the ocean is more prolific, providing half of the Earth’s oxygen, but trees, more specifically forests, remain a key source of quality air. CO2 is stored in the wood of trees, leaves and soil, often for centuries.

And they not only absorb carbon dioxide but also pollutants such as carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide. Removing these pollutants from the air is a powerful weapon to save lives.

In cities, the presence of trees helps, among other things, that the temperature inside the buildings is cooler and it is not necessary to put so much air conditioning, which also emits heat, or the fan. Also to mitigate the “heat island” effect produced when concrete and other materials used in the city absorb heat and then radiate it. And, as happens when they are in nature, urban trees absorb CO2 and other particles that are harmful to health, something very important if we take into account the amount of pollution that exists in cities. With them, the air of the city becomes of better quality.

To raise awareness about the importance of trees and the need to protect them, every June 28 many countries celebrate the World Tree Day. From Very Interesting we tell you 10 curiosities about trees that you may not know. Do you know which is the oldest tree in the world? And the highest? And how is their age calculated? Keep reading!